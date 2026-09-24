ETV Bharat / state

Samastipur: Five Detained After Video Showing Harassment Of Minor Girl Goes Viral On Social Media

Samastipur: After Jamui, another incident of sexual harassment has come to light, this time in Samastipur, Bihar. Five youths have been detained after a video allegedly showing the harassment of a minor girl in Samastipur went viral on social media.

The alleged incident took place on Bandh Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village, under the Karpurigram police station area, a few kilometres from the Samastipur district headquarters.

The incident comes days after a similar video involving the alleged harassment of a minor girl in Jamui went viral.

According to preliminary information available to police, the girl had stopped along the roadside with a male companion to take photographs. The Hindi version of the incident states that she was making a reel on her mobile phone on the embankment when a group of youths allegedly surrounded her and began harassing her.

The viral video allegedly shows the girl trying to protect herself. She reportedly opposed the youths and called for help, repeatedly saying that she would call her brother. Despite this, the youths allegedly continued following her and attempted to drag her forcibly.

Video Goes Viral, Five Youths Detained

An onlooker is believed to have recorded the incident on a mobile phone before the footage began circulating widely on social media. After police became aware of the video, the Karpurigram police station team began identifying the youths seen in the footage.

Police have detained five youths from Jagatsinghpur village and are questioning them in connection with the case. So far, police have identified two suspects: Vikas Sharma and Rahul Kumar, both residents of Jagatsinghpur village.

According to the information provided, police said multiple liquor-related cases are already registered against Vikas Sharma.

Investigators are trying to establish who was present at the scene and determine the alleged roles of those seen in the viral video.