Samastipur: Five Detained After Video Showing Harassment Of Minor Girl Goes Viral On Social Media
Police are also trying to establish video's origin and identify the person who recorded it before it circulated on social media | Suman Mishra reports.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Samastipur: After Jamui, another incident of sexual harassment has come to light, this time in Samastipur, Bihar. Five youths have been detained after a video allegedly showing the harassment of a minor girl in Samastipur went viral on social media.
The alleged incident took place on Bandh Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village, under the Karpurigram police station area, a few kilometres from the Samastipur district headquarters.
The incident comes days after a similar video involving the alleged harassment of a minor girl in Jamui went viral.
According to preliminary information available to police, the girl had stopped along the roadside with a male companion to take photographs. The Hindi version of the incident states that she was making a reel on her mobile phone on the embankment when a group of youths allegedly surrounded her and began harassing her.
The viral video allegedly shows the girl trying to protect herself. She reportedly opposed the youths and called for help, repeatedly saying that she would call her brother. Despite this, the youths allegedly continued following her and attempted to drag her forcibly.
Video Goes Viral, Five Youths Detained
An onlooker is believed to have recorded the incident on a mobile phone before the footage began circulating widely on social media. After police became aware of the video, the Karpurigram police station team began identifying the youths seen in the footage.
Police have detained five youths from Jagatsinghpur village and are questioning them in connection with the case. So far, police have identified two suspects: Vikas Sharma and Rahul Kumar, both residents of Jagatsinghpur village.
According to the information provided, police said multiple liquor-related cases are already registered against Vikas Sharma.
Investigators are trying to establish who was present at the scene and determine the alleged roles of those seen in the viral video.
SP Says Action Taken On Viral Video
Samastipur SP Arvind Pratap Singh said a video was rapidly circulating on social media in which some youths were allegedly seen harassing a minor girl. He said police took immediate action after the footage surfaced.
The SP said police are questioning the five detained youths. He added that further action is being taken in the case and strict steps will be taken based on the investigation. Police have also been directed to register an FIR.
"Some youths are allegedly seen harassing a minor girl in a video that is going viral. Based on the video, police took immediate action and five youths have been detained and are being questioned in this case. Police are taking strict action in the matter. Directions have been given to register an FIR. The investigation is underway," Arvind Pratap Singh, SP, Samastipur, said.
Police Verify Video's Authenticity
Police are investigating the authenticity of the viral video, identifying the people seen in it and establishing the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.
Investigators are also trying to determine when and where the incident took place and who recorded the footage. They are examining whether the viral clip shows the full sequence of events or was edited before being circulated.
Officials said the identities of everyone appearing in the video, the exact circumstances of the alleged incident and the number of people involved would become clear only after the investigation.
So far, the victim's side has not approached the police. The police continue to question the five detained youths as the investigation progresses.
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