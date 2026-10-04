ETV Bharat / state

Samajwadi Party Workers Protest In Ghaziabad, Demand Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Delhi: Responding to a call from the Samajwadi Party's national leadership, several party leaders and workers staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

They gathered at Navyug Market and marched on foot to Gandhi Park, raising slogans against the CEC. Led by district president Faisal Hussain, the protest saw participation of numerous leaders and workers from various party wings.

The protests align with the INDIA bloc's nationwide 'Save Democracy March' from October 2 to 8.

Hussain said, "Protest marches are being held in all districts today at the call of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. The CEC has stripped people of their voting rights through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. To oppose this, Samajwadi Party leaders and workers across the state have taken to the streets. The role of the CEC in recent elections across various states was questionable, and the elections were influenced in some way to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Today, the people of the country are demanding that the corrupt Chief Election Commissioner resign immediately."