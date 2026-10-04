Samajwadi Party Workers Protest In Ghaziabad, Demand Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
The protesters raised slogans against alleged vote theft and SIR exercise, accusing the Election Commission of favouring BJP during elections.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Delhi: Responding to a call from the Samajwadi Party's national leadership, several party leaders and workers staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
They gathered at Navyug Market and marched on foot to Gandhi Park, raising slogans against the CEC. Led by district president Faisal Hussain, the protest saw participation of numerous leaders and workers from various party wings.
The protests align with the INDIA bloc's nationwide 'Save Democracy March' from October 2 to 8.
Hussain said, "Protest marches are being held in all districts today at the call of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. The CEC has stripped people of their voting rights through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. To oppose this, Samajwadi Party leaders and workers across the state have taken to the streets. The role of the CEC in recent elections across various states was questionable, and the elections were influenced in some way to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Today, the people of the country are demanding that the corrupt Chief Election Commissioner resign immediately."
City president Virendra Yadav said, "The Election Commission is working at the behest of the ruling power. We demand the resignation of the CEC. The Constitution of India grants everyone the right to vote in a democracy, but the BJP does not respect the Constitution and is bent on destroying it. Voter lists are being tampered with, and the names of lakhs of voters are being removed. Votes belonging to the deprived, exploited, Dalit, and minority communities are being deleted. The BJP is doing this to cling to power."
According to former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Amarpal Sharma, protests are being held against the alleged rigging in elections. "Democracy is facing a severe assault, and we want the Chief Election Commissioner to resign immediately. The Election Commission appears intent on dismantling democracy," Sharma added.
Samajwadi Party leader Raj Devi Chaudhary said, "Whenever elections approach, votes are stolen on a massive scale to benefit the BJP. The public has now fully understood this ploy. We will continue to raise our voices until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We cannot stand by and watch the murder of democracy."
Also Read