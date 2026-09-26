8-Time MLA, Former Uttar Pradesh SP Minister Ram Govind Chaudhary Passes Away At 74
Ram Govind Chaudhary devoted his entire life to the socialist movement and spent his entire life in struggle, says Akhilesh Yadav, mourning his demise.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, former state Cabinet Minister, and former Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, passed away on Friday during treatment at SGPGI, Lucknow. He was 74.
Sources close to his family said he had been battling serious illnesses for quite some time and breathed his last at around 9 PM.
Ram Govind Chaudhary was born on July 9, 1946, in Gosaipur village of Ballia district. He began his political career under the mentorship of senior leaders like Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. Over the course of his long and arduous political journey, he was elected as an MLA a total of eight times. He represented the Chilkahar (now Rasra) and Bansdih assembly constituencies in Ballia.
समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता, पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री राम गोविंद चौधरी जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुःखद !— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 25, 2026
ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।
शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहने का संबल प्राप्त हो।
भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि ! pic.twitter.com/8GeCP8UcpT
He was considered a heavyweight minister in Samajwadi Party governments. In the governments led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, he held the charge of key departments like Basic Education, Child Development & Nutrition, and Food Processing. From 2017 to 2022, he shouldered the crucial responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Chaudhary started his journey with student politics. He was elected as the president of the students' union at the district's renowned Murli Manohar Town Degree College. Subsequently, he began his electoral career by becoming an MLA for the first time from the Chilkahar assembly seat. Later, he was elected MLA seven times from the Bansdih assembly constituency, demonstrating his strong political hold.
Ram Govind Chaudhary, considered a close confidant of Samajwadi Party's National President Akhilesh Yadav, played a significant role in both the party organisation and the then government. He served as a state Cabinet minister twice under Mulayam Singh Yadav's administration and once under Akhilesh Yadav. While serving as the Leader of the Opposition on behalf of Samajwadi Party, he consistently and fearlessly raised issues of public interest in the House.
Many senior leaders, including former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, have expressed deep grief over his passing. A wave of mourning has swept through his supporters and party workers, from Ballia to Lucknow. Leaders said his contribution to strengthening the Samajwadi ideology will always be remembered. His demise has created a significant void in the politics of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, " ram govind chaudhary was a leader of the socialist movement. he belonged to the generation that worked to establish the identity of socialism in its early days. he devoted his entire life to the socialist movement and spent… pic.twitter.com/yrBrvTg58E— IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026
"The demise of Ram Govind Chaudhary ji, senior leader of the Samajwadi Party and former Leader of the Opposition, is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to his soul. May the bereaved family find the strength to endure this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" said Akhilesh Yadav.
Recalling the veteran leader's contributions, Yadav said, "Ram Govind Chaudhary was a leader of the socialist movement. He belonged to the generation that worked to establish the identity of socialism in its early days. He devoted his entire life to the socialist movement and spent his entire life in struggle..."
उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा के पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष एवं पूर्व मंत्री श्री राम गोविंद चौधरी जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2026
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को सद्गति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति।
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X, "The demise of former Leader of Opposition of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and former minister Shri Ram Govind Chaudhary ji is extremely sad. Humble tribute. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti."
Also Read: