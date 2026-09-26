ETV Bharat / state

8-Time MLA, Former Uttar Pradesh SP Minister Ram Govind Chaudhary Passes Away At 74

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, former state Cabinet Minister, and former Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, passed away on Friday during treatment at SGPGI, Lucknow. He was 74.

Sources close to his family said he had been battling serious illnesses for quite some time and breathed his last at around 9 PM.

Ram Govind Chaudhary was born on July 9, 1946, in Gosaipur village of Ballia district. He began his political career under the mentorship of senior leaders like Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. Over the course of his long and arduous political journey, he was elected as an MLA a total of eight times. He represented the Chilkahar (now Rasra) and Bansdih assembly constituencies in Ballia.

He was considered a heavyweight minister in Samajwadi Party governments. In the governments led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, he held the charge of key departments like Basic Education, Child Development & Nutrition, and Food Processing. From 2017 to 2022, he shouldered the crucial responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Chaudhary started his journey with student politics. He was elected as the president of the students' union at the district's renowned Murli Manohar Town Degree College. Subsequently, he began his electoral career by becoming an MLA for the first time from the Chilkahar assembly seat. Later, he was elected MLA seven times from the Bansdih assembly constituency, demonstrating his strong political hold.