Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Acquitted In 2019 Hate Speech Case
Azam Khan was accused of making comments critical of EC and inciting voters at a poll rally ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was acquitted by a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district in a hate speech case for remarks he made ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
After the hearing on Tuesday, the MP/MLA Magistrate Court in Rampur acquitted Khan due to lack of evidence. While leaving the court premises, the SP leader thanked the judiciary for the verdict.
"The manner in which police filed the case, leaving no stone unturned to conceal the truth, it seemed that I would not be proven innocent. But I have been acquitted and succeeded in getting justice," Khan said.
Khan rued that his entire family has been convicted. "It is sad that I, my wife, children, brother, deceased mother, sisters, and friends, all were convicted. The then municipal president, Azhar Khan, is still in jail. The person who filed the false report against me should also go to jail. I have been behind bars for five years despite my innocence. My professor wife has served three years jail term, and my son, who has served two terms as an MLA after completing his MTech, is also serving four years in jail," he said.
"Ours is a family that never had a single case filed against it. We didn't even know what a police station or a court is. Yet now, we are bogged down by so many cases," he added.
Khan further said he dreads about his days spent in the jail. "I spent five years in a prison cell that no one would be able to stay for even five minutes. I express my thanks to the court for acquitting me today," he added.
Khan was accused of making critical comments about the Election Commission and inciting voters at a poll rally on April 23, 2019. Based on this, the then assistant returning officer, P P Tiwari, filed a case against the SP leader at the Civil Lines police station on April 24.
