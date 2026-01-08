ETV Bharat / state

Eight-Time Duddhi MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away

Sonbhadra: Samajwadi Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Duddhi Assembly constituency and senior tribal leader Vijay Singh Gond died in a Lucknow hospital on Thursday following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 71. Gond was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow for kidney-related issues.

“Vijay Singh Gond was unwell for a long time and was under treatment in Lucknow. His demise is an irreparable loss to the region and the tribal community,” Samajwadi Party Duddhi Assembly constituency president Avadh Narayan Yadav said.

Gond was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in the 2024 bypoll from Duddhi as the SP candidate. The by-election was necessitated after the then MLA Ramdular Gond was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment in a case related to the rape of a minor.