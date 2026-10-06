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SP's Focus Is On 403 UP Assembly Seats: Akhilesh

FILE- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: Amid speculation on his party fielding a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party's focus is not on three seats but on the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav had earlier stated that his party would field a third candidate once the required numbers are secured

However, in a post on X this morning, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403". Today is the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls, followed by scrutiny of papers on October 7. Names can be withdrawn till October 9, while polling will be conducted on October 16. The SP has already fielded veteran party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.