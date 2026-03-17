ETV Bharat / state

Salman Khan’s Plea Dismissed In Misleading Ad Case On Rajshree Pan Masala

Jaipur: The Rajasthan State Consumer Commission has dismissed the revision petitions filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala in connection with a case related to alleged misleading advertisements.

The commission, headed by Justice Devendra Kachhawaha along with judicial member Arun Kumar Agrawal and member Liaqat Ali, observed in its order that in a vast country like India, the legislature should reconsider giving such powers only to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) based in Delhi. It suggested that state commissions and their benches should also be empowered to directly hear such cases so that confusion is avoided and the public can get relief from misleading advertisements.

The commission noted that an application regarding the complainant’s right to file the complaint is still pending before the district consumer commission. It observed that filing a petition before the state commission on this ground appeared to be an attempt to get the work of the district commission done by the state commission.

The revision petitions had challenged the orders passed on January 6 and January 15 by District Consumer Commission No. 2. In those orders, the commission had directed that the alleged misleading promotion of Rajshree Pan Masala be stopped and asked that Salman Khan’s signatures be obtained in the presence of a court-appointed commissioner.