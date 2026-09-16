Salboni Land Scam Probe: CID Searches Kalighat Residence Of Abhishek's PA Sumit Roy
Sumit was arrested by the CID last week from Kalighat, where over his alleged role in the land fraud case in Salboni, West Midnapore.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:17 AM IST
Kolkata/Midnapore: The CID on Tuesday took Sumit Roy, personal assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, to his flat in Kolkata and searched it for more than two hours in connection with the Salboni land fraud case.
Incidentally, Roy’s flat lies close to Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. Sumit was arrested by the CID last week from Kalighat, where the Trinamool Congress office is located, over his alleged role in the land fraud case in Salboni, West Midnapore.
Investigators cracked down on Roy's flat, suspecting that crucial documents, devices, and other information related to the Salboni land scam case are lying at the apartment. Meanwhile, three close associates of ex-TMC MLA Sujay Hazra have been arrested in connection with the land scam case. A judge at the Midnapore District Court has remanded them to four days of police custody.
According to CID sources, significant information has already been gathered during the investigation into the alleged encroachment of government land in Salboni. Investigators claim that not only forged deeds but also counterfeit rubber stamps may have been used to fabricate documents regarding land possession and ownership. Essentially, investigators are now examining whether a systematic process was employed to manufacture these documents to make them appear authentic.
At present, Roy and Hazra are under the investigators' scrutiny regarding the case. It is alleged that documents were manipulated to bring government land in Salboni under their control. The CID is investigating every aspect of the matter: the source of the forged documents, the individuals responsible for creating them, the origin of the counterfeit rubber stamps, and whether others were involved in the fabrication process.
Sources indicate that an old phone used by Sumit Roy has also come to light during the investigation. Investigators have learnt that, in addition to his current phone, Sumit used another device in the past. Detectives believe that the old phone number, photos, documents, messages, or any other digital data stored on that device could be vital to the investigation. Consequently, efforts are underway to recover the old phone and the data associated with it.
Investigators are focusing on old documents at Sumit's residence. CID sources indicated that Tuesday's search was conducted to locate any original land-related documents, draft deeds, stamp papers, copies of land records, or digital devices concerning the Salboni property.
The Midnapore Court has remanded Roy to CID custody for eight days, until September 19. He is being repeatedly interrogated at Bhabani Bhavan. Investigators are attempting to gather information regarding land transactions, the preparation of documents, and the roles played by various individuals involved. As part of this ongoing investigation, officials took Sumit to the house known to be associated with or used by him.
Sujay Hazra has already been arrested in this land scam case. Now, three close associates of Sujit have also been arrested by investigators; they were responsible for the buying and selling of government land and the handling of funds. The three individuals are Amit Ghosh, Nityananda Roy, and Lakshmikanta Bhuiya. They were produced before the Midnapore District Court today. While the CID sought an eight-day remand, the judge ordered four days of police custody for them. They are scheduled to be produced in court alongside Sumit Roy on September 19.
It is worth noting that the CID's investigation into the Shalboni land scam has previously revealed allegations of massive financial transactions. As part of the probe, the CID is scrutinising statements from various individuals and examining data related to financial dealings. Investigators claim to have uncovered leads regarding multiple transactions that took place between 2018 and 2021. They are now investigating whether there is a link between the land encroachment, the fabrication of documents, and these financial transactions.
In the next phase of the investigation, the CID is focusing on the entire process of forging documents. The investigative team is seeking answers to several questions: how government land was attempted to be passed off as private property, who was involved in this process, and whether a specific racket was operating to create forged documents—including the use of counterfeit rubber stamps.
The search of Sumit's Kalighat residence is considered a significant development in this investigation. Any documents, phones, or digital devices recovered during the search may be sent for forensic analysis. Accessing an old phone, in particular, would allow the CID to examine Sumit's contacts and check for any stored conversations or instructions regarding the Shalboni land.
Investigators are currently focusing on three main issues: identifying the masterminds behind the document forgery, tracing the source of the counterfeit rubber stamps, and determining the exact roles played by Roy and Hazra in the entire land encroachment scheme. State police detectives believe that information obtained from the search of the Kalighat residence could provide a new direction in the investigation and help answer these three key questions.
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