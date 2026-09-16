ETV Bharat / state

Salboni Land Scam Probe: CID Searches Kalighat Residence Of Abhishek's PA Sumit Roy

Kolkata/Midnapore: The CID on Tuesday took Sumit Roy, personal assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, to his flat in Kolkata and searched it for more than two hours in connection with the Salboni land fraud case.

Incidentally, Roy’s flat lies close to Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. Sumit was arrested by the CID last week from Kalighat, where the Trinamool Congress office is located, over his alleged role in the land fraud case in Salboni, West Midnapore.

Investigators cracked down on Roy's flat, suspecting that crucial documents, devices, and other information related to the Salboni land scam case are lying at the apartment. Meanwhile, three close associates of ex-TMC MLA Sujay Hazra have been arrested in connection with the land scam case. A judge at the Midnapore District Court has remanded them to four days of police custody.

According to CID sources, significant information has already been gathered during the investigation into the alleged encroachment of government land in Salboni. Investigators claim that not only forged deeds but also counterfeit rubber stamps may have been used to fabricate documents regarding land possession and ownership. Essentially, investigators are now examining whether a systematic process was employed to manufacture these documents to make them appear authentic.

At present, Roy and Hazra are under the investigators' scrutiny regarding the case. It is alleged that documents were manipulated to bring government land in Salboni under their control. The CID is investigating every aspect of the matter: the source of the forged documents, the individuals responsible for creating them, the origin of the counterfeit rubber stamps, and whether others were involved in the fabrication process.

Sources indicate that an old phone used by Sumit Roy has also come to light during the investigation. Investigators have learnt that, in addition to his current phone, Sumit used another device in the past. Detectives believe that the old phone number, photos, documents, messages, or any other digital data stored on that device could be vital to the investigation. Consequently, efforts are underway to recover the old phone and the data associated with it.

Investigators are focusing on old documents at Sumit's residence. CID sources indicated that Tuesday's search was conducted to locate any original land-related documents, draft deeds, stamp papers, copies of land records, or digital devices concerning the Salboni property.