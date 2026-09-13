ETV Bharat / state

Salboni Land Scam: CID Chargesheet Claims Ex-MLA Harza Delivered Money To Roy's Office

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has mentioned in its chargesheet submitted in the Paschim Medinipur district court in the Salboni land scam case that large sums of money were delivered to the office of Sumit Roy, the personal assistant to Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, by former MLA Sujoy Hazra between 2018 and 2021.

As part of the investigation, the CID has recorded the statements of two of Banerjee's former personal security officers and Hazra's personal driver, which may turn crucial to the probe.

The witnesses claim to have personally witnessed Hazra handing over money to Roy and informed investigators that they had observed such transactions on multiple occasions.

CID said they had previously been reluctant to speak openly about the matter, fearing Roy's clout. Investigators assert that tracing the entire chain of the financial dealings — like where the money originated, who collected it, who received it, and its ultimate destination — has now become a primary focus of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Roy had previously enjoyed legal protection against the investigation, which was lifted on Thursday following a Supreme Court order. He was arrested immediately.

Following his arrest, Roy was taken to Bhabani Bhavan, the CID headquarters, for rounds of questioning. CID sources claim that Roy was asked several critical questions regarding alleged illegal transactions involving crores of rupees.