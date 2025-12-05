ETV Bharat / state

'Salary Row and Workplace Harassment': Aligarh Headmistress Dies of Heart Attack, Assistant Teacher Suspended

Aligarh: A headmistress of a primary school in Sadalpur village of Lodha block died of a heart attack at her residence on Thursday morning, triggering serious allegations of workplace harassment and administrative lapses. The deceased, Sadhna Verma, had recently completed her duty as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Sadhna Verma, who lived in the Sasni Gate area, fell ill while preparing to leave for school and collapsed at home. She was rushed for treatment but could not be saved, her son Chetan said.

He has accused assistant teacher Pooja Chaudhary of mentally harassing his mother for several months, claiming that constant complaints, quarrels, and allegations related to the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme and she was pushed into extreme stress.

According to the family, the harassment peaked in March when Sadhna Verma reached school half an hour late. The assistant teacher, along with another staff member, allegedly locked the school. Coincidentally, the Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA) arrived for inspection and found the school closed, following which the salaries of all staff were withheld.