'Salary Row and Workplace Harassment': Aligarh Headmistress Dies of Heart Attack, Assistant Teacher Suspended
Her son said she was deeply shattered by harassment and remained under severe mental pressure after her salary remained unpaid for nearly five months.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 1:19 AM IST
Aligarh: A headmistress of a primary school in Sadalpur village of Lodha block died of a heart attack at her residence on Thursday morning, triggering serious allegations of workplace harassment and administrative lapses. The deceased, Sadhna Verma, had recently completed her duty as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Sadhna Verma, who lived in the Sasni Gate area, fell ill while preparing to leave for school and collapsed at home. She was rushed for treatment but could not be saved, her son Chetan said.
He has accused assistant teacher Pooja Chaudhary of mentally harassing his mother for several months, claiming that constant complaints, quarrels, and allegations related to the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme and she was pushed into extreme stress.
According to the family, the harassment peaked in March when Sadhna Verma reached school half an hour late. The assistant teacher, along with another staff member, allegedly locked the school. Coincidentally, the Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA) arrived for inspection and found the school closed, following which the salaries of all staff were withheld.
Chetan also said his mother was deeply shattered by the incident and remained under severe mental pressure after her salary remained unpaid for nearly five months. “Despite completing her BLO duty just two days ago and even being congratulated by the department, the mental stress continued to trouble her,” he said.
Taking note of the allegations, Basic Education Officer (BEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh confirmed that assistant teacher Pooja Chaudhary has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. He said that while salaries were initially stopped due to the school being found closed, they were later released with arrears after the headmistress submitted a clarification.
Meanwhile, police began preliminary inquiries following widespread social media reports. Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar of Sasni Gate police station said the headmistress was involved in the BLO work. She had completed the SIR work ahead of schedule. A dispute with the assistant teacher at the school had caused her distress.
