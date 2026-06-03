ETV Bharat / state

Saket Building Collapse: Owner Earned Rs 10 Lakh A Month From 4 Floors, Planned 2 More Levels

NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Details emerging from the probe into the building collapse in Saket that killed six people have pointed to alleged illegal construction and financial gains behind the structure that came crashing down on May 30, with police claiming that the owner was planning to add two more floors despite the apparent violations.

According to sources, Karamveer (71), the building owner arrested in connection with the incident, told investigators that he was earning around Rs 10 lakh per month from the four floors of the building. Each floor had reportedly been rented out for about Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

The probe has revealed that two additional floors were under construction at the time of the collapse. Sources said Karamveer had already held discussions with the prospective buyers and investors about the proposed floors, from which he expected to earn an additional Rs 5 lakh per month.

During the debris clearance operation on Tuesday, police seized several electricity meters from the site, which were registered in Karamveer's name, as evidence.

Officials believe the meters could serve as crucial documentary proof in establishing the ownership of the building and fixing responsibility for the construction.

Police have also begun contacting the tenants and occupants who had rented floors in the building. Notices are being issued to several people as the investigators seek details as to when the construction began, how many people were residing in the structure and whether the occupants had noticed any signs of structural weakness before the collapse.