ETV Bharat / state

Saket Building Collapse: Inquiry Finds MCD Responsible, Fabricated Records To Mislead Probe

NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi on May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi government-ordered magisterial probe has found the MCD to be "primarily responsible" for the Saket building collapse, which had killed six people, and also charged it with fabricating records to "mislead" the inquiry. The report, submitted recently by the district magistrate (South) to the Delhi chief secretary, said the civic body was negligent as it "failed" to enforce building bylaws, concluding that the disaster was preventable.

The multi-storey commercial building housing coaching centres, cafes and offices collapsed on May 30, near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi, resulting in the death of six people and injuries to eight others. The magisterial inquiry found that the collapse was caused primarily due to unauthorised structural additions (including illegal third and fourth floors) combined with inadequate regulatory enforcement.

The report, while giving a clean chit to other agencies, including police and Delhi Jal Board, states that the MCD had shortcomings in its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, especially its failure to act on an earlier complaint about illegal construction.

A complaint about unauthorised construction at the building was received on March 9, but the inquiry found no records of inspections, verification, booking of violations, demolition, or preventive action for more than two months.

Highlighting administrative inaction and inadequate field monitoring, it said that the illegal third and fourth floors of the building were officially booked only on May 27, although they had reportedly been constructed about three months before the collapse.