Sajjan Kumar Challenges Life Imprisonment In 1984 Riots Case in Delhi High Court
A bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary will hear the petition on Friday.
New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has challenged the life sentence in the Saraswati Vihar case during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the Delhi High Court.
A bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary will hear the petition on Friday. The Rouse Avenue Court had found Sajjan Kumar guilty on February 12 and sentenced him to life imprisonment on February 25.
The case dates back to November 1, 1984, in which Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh were murdered in Raj Nagar, West Delhi. Around 4:30 in the evening, a mob of rioters attacked the victim's house in Raj Nagar area with iron rods and sticks. According to the complainants, the mob was led by Sajjan, who was the Congress MP from Outer Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
According to the complaint, Sajjan had incited the mob, after which it burnt Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh alive. The mob ransacked, looted and set fire to the victim's house.
Based on the affidavit given by the complainant before a commission of inquiry headed by the then Ranganath Mishra, an FIR was registered at the Saraswati Vihar police station in northern district. Sections 147, 148, 149, 395, 397, 302, 307, 436 and 440 of the Indian Penal Code were included in the FIR.
