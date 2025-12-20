ETV Bharat / state

7 Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Rajdhani Express In Assam; Train's Engine And 5 Coaches Derail

Guwahati: At least seven elephants were killed and one sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express collided with a herd crossing the railway tracks near Changjurai in Kampur area of Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday.

The mishap occurred nearly 126 km from Guwahati when the elephant herd was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (20507) in the wee hours of Saturday, a forest official said.

Such was the impact of the collision that five coaches and the train's engine got derailed. However, no passengers have been injured in the mishap, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The affected passengers have been temporarily accommodated in vacant berths of other coaches, railway officials said.

According to forest department officials, the accident occurred around at 2.17 am amid dense fog when a herd of wild elephants came down from the neighbouring hills and strayed onto the railway tracks. Seven elephants died on the spot, while one elephant calf sustained serious injuries. Forest personnel rushed to the site immediately and arranged emergency treatment for the injured calf. A team of veterinarians has also reached the location, and post-mortem examinations of the dead elephants are being conducted.

Meanwhile, NFR has deployed accident relief trains along with senior officials from the divisional headquarters to the site. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of NFR and the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, rushed to the spot to oversee restoration work.