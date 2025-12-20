7 Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Rajdhani Express In Assam; Train's Engine And 5 Coaches Derail
Five coaches and the train's engine were derailed in the incident, though no injuries to passengers have been reported so far.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 8:41 AM IST|
Updated : December 20, 2025 at 9:24 AM IST
Guwahati: At least seven elephants were killed and one sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express collided with a herd crossing the railway tracks near Changjurai in Kampur area of Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday.
The mishap occurred nearly 126 km from Guwahati when the elephant herd was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (20507) in the wee hours of Saturday, a forest official said.
Such was the impact of the collision that five coaches and the train's engine got derailed. However, no passengers have been injured in the mishap, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.
The affected passengers have been temporarily accommodated in vacant berths of other coaches, railway officials said.
According to forest department officials, the accident occurred around at 2.17 am amid dense fog when a herd of wild elephants came down from the neighbouring hills and strayed onto the railway tracks. Seven elephants died on the spot, while one elephant calf sustained serious injuries. Forest personnel rushed to the site immediately and arranged emergency treatment for the injured calf. A team of veterinarians has also reached the location, and post-mortem examinations of the dead elephants are being conducted.
Meanwhile, NFR has deployed accident relief trains along with senior officials from the divisional headquarters to the site. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of NFR and the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, rushed to the spot to oversee restoration work.
The NFR spokesperson said the New Delhi-bound train met with the accident at around 2.17 am. Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam told PTI that the incident occurred at the Changjurai area of Hojai district. Kadam and other forest officials have reached the site.
Following this mishap, trains scheduled to pass through the affected Jamunamukh-Kampur section have been diverted through the UP line, and restoration work is underway, he added.
Local residents said incidents of human-elephant conflict have increased in the area over the past few days, with elephant herds frequently venturing in the region. The same herd was reportedly roaming the area before the fatal collision occurred around midnight, they said.
The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.
Helpline numbers have been activated at Guwahati railway station for passenger assistance: 0361-2731621 / 2731622 / 2731623.
