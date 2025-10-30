Sainya Dham Construction Caught In Controversy Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Uttarakhand
Following PM Modi's announcement in 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of Sainya Dham on December 15, 2021.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Dehradun: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand for the state's Foundation Day on November 9, allegations of irregularities in construction of Sainya Dham, the country's newest military shrine in Dehradun, has surfaced. This military shrine, constructed in Guniyal village of Dehradun, is also set to be inaugurated by the PM during his visit.
Recently, an advocate has sent letters detailing numerous irregularities in the construction of the newly built shrine to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the President. In his letters, advocate Vikas Negi, alleged that the military shrine that the PM is expected to inaugurate was constructed by flouting many norms and is corruption-ridden. He wrote that the implementing agency and the executing department are undermining the government's resolve to fight corruption by keeping the PMO in the dark.
Advocate Negi has also attached several documents with the letter, including the detailed project report and work allocation details. He said that the land on which the military shrine has been built belongs to the forest department, which cannot be transferred as per the rules.
When contacted, Deependra Chaudhary, an official of the Sainik Welfare Department dismissed the allegations levelled by Negi regarding the military shrine and said that the land on which it is built belongs to the Sainik Welfare Department.
Prior to Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi, during his visit to Uttarakhand, announced the construction of the Sainya Dham as the fifth shrine in the state. Following this, on December 15, 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of the military shrine on 50 bighas of land in Purkul, Guniyal village in Dehradun.
Key Features of Sainya Dham:
- The shrine will be dedicated to all the martyrs of Uttarakhand.
- This is the country's newest military shrine and fifth of Uttarakhand.
- Construction undertaken on four hectares of land in Guniyal village.
- The main gate will be named after the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.
- The main pillar will be the establishment of Amar Jyoti.
- There will be temples of Baba Jaswant Singh and Baba Hardev Singh, known for their spiritual and military significance. Baba Jaswant Singh holds the title of a deity in the Indian Army.
- An auditorium, a museum and an open-air theatre are other structures
- Soil from the houses of 1,734 martyrs of Uttarakhand was brought for the construction of the shrine.
- Water from 28 major rivers of 13 districts was offered here.
- The names of all the martyrs of the state are inscribed in the military shrine.
Also Read