Sainya Dham Construction Caught In Controversy Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand for the state's Foundation Day on November 9, allegations of irregularities in construction of Sainya Dham, the country's newest military shrine in Dehradun, has surfaced. This military shrine, constructed in Guniyal village of Dehradun, is also set to be inaugurated by the PM during his visit.

Recently, an advocate has sent letters detailing numerous irregularities in the construction of the newly built shrine to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the President. In his letters, advocate Vikas Negi, alleged that the military shrine that the PM is expected to inaugurate was constructed by flouting many norms and is corruption-ridden. He wrote that the implementing agency and the executing department are undermining the government's resolve to fight corruption by keeping the PMO in the dark.

Advocate Negi has also attached several documents with the letter, including the detailed project report and work allocation details. He said that the land on which the military shrine has been built belongs to the forest department, which cannot be transferred as per the rules.