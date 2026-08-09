ETV Bharat / state

Saints Announce ‘Kar Seva’ For Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple On Dec 6, Security Tightened

The seers and saints sounded the bugle for the battle for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi at the ashram of the Chitragupta Peethadhishwar, located on the Mathura-Vrindavan road. The announcement was made at exactly 12 noon, accompanied by the blowing of a conch shell. The seers stated that just as the course of the Ram Lalla temple movement was determined on December 6, the “Kar Seva” for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi would also commence on the same date.

Prior to this announcement, a large number of seers and saints had arrived at Mathura. The administration was on high alert due to security concerns. During this time, several leaders, including Mira Rathore of the Hindu Mahasabha, were taken into custody.

The seers declared that they would not back down even if the district administration attempted to stop them. They asserted that the singular demand of millions of Sanatani Hindus is that the temple must be built at that very site, and that the traditional offering of “Makhan-Mishri” (butter and rock sugar) should be made to Lord Krishna at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on the occasion of Janmashtami. The seers from Haridwar, Ayodhya, Banaras, Mathura, and Vrindavan pledged their participation and affirmed their readiness for the struggle.

Following the announcement of a meeting of seers, convened by Sachchidanand Maharaj, the Chitragupta Peethadhishwar of Govardhan, to lay the foundation stone for the temple, the district administration implemented extensive security measures. An alert was issued for the area surrounding the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. Notices were also served on several seers, including Sachchidanand.

Police detained Hindu Mahasabha president Mira Rathore, along with Nisha Thakur, Neetu Thakur, and Nitesh Bhardwaj. These leaders were taken into custody near the security barrier of the Janmabhoomi complex while they were on their way to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Security agencies in the district were put on high alert following the announcement by Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj, and special surveillance was being maintained around the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Thorough security checks were being conducted on every individual at Gate No. 123, and unidentified persons were barred from entering the temple. Security agencies were also monitoring social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, and appeals were made to refrain from spreading rumours.

On July 4, Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj had announced the launch of “kar seva” (voluntary service) for the construction of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Numerous seers and “akharas” (monastic orders) extended their support to the campaign led by saints to clear the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex of the mosque. Prominent figures who pledged their support included Mahamandaleshwar Shri Radha Prasad Ju Mahamandaleshwar, Mohini Bihar Maharaj, Sureshanand Maharaj, Saurabh Gaud (president of Dharma Rakshak Sangh), Swami Atul Krishna Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Ramakrishna Das, and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Aditya Anand Giri Maharaj.