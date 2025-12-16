ETV Bharat / state

Saini Declares Hansi As Haryana's 23rd District, Says Notification To Be Issued Soon

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that Hansi will be accorded district status as the 23rd district of the state, marking a significant administrative milestone for the region.

Saini said the official notification will be issued within a week, after which Hansi will formally attain district status from the revenue administration perspective.

Saini also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of three development projects of Rs 77.30 crore. Recalling Hansi's rich historical and cultural legacy, the Chief Minister described it as a land of valour and sacrifice, once known as the gateway of Hindustan.

He paid homage to the sacrifices made during the First War of Independence in 1857, stating that the historic Lal Sadak still bears testimony to the brutal atrocities of the British, where freedom fighters were mercilessly crushed.