SAIL Approves Rs 1714 Cr Modernisation Of Durgapur Alloy Steels Plant, Raises Hopes Of Revival
The proposed modernisation, expected to complete within 30 to 36 months, aims to strengthen special steel production for defence, railways and aerospace, reports Soumen Banerjee.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Durgapur: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has approved the first phase of a Rs 1714 crore modernisation project for its Alloy Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, raising hopes of its revival after long uncertainty, losses and fears of liquidation.
The approval was received at SAIL's 537th board meeting on September 25. The entire work is expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months after the final clearance for the second phase. However, the detailed outline of the commencement date, new employment opportunities and the expected increase in production capacity are yet to be announced.
The investment is aimed at the plant's infrastructural development and to strengthen the manufacturing of finished steel products, thereby increasing its overall efficiency.
Although the plant once produced world-class steel that is in high demand across various sectors, it lacked the infrastructure to produce finished products. The plant has produced various defence equipment and steel sheet linings for Bofors cannons for the country's Army. Recently, many components of the Vande Bharat trains and ISRO's rockets have been made from the steel produced at this plant.
The steel produced here went to Salem and Bhadravati factories, where finished products were manufactured. Due to the high marketing cost, the steel products were lost to other countries in the international market.
In the past few years, ASP has been in uncertainty due to continuous losses, factory relocation speculation and Central government's decision to liquidate. The workers were spending their days in fear of privatisation. At that time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on behalf of the state government joined a series of agitations against privatisation. Later it was decided to merge ASP with Durgapur Steel Factory (DSP) on behalf of SAIL to save the factory.
The employees, associations and local political leaders are hopeful that the new investment will open up new horizons in the steel industry.
Political Leaders Hail Decision
BJP's Durgapur West MLA Laxman Chandra Ghodui said, "When the decision was taken to privatise this plant, I was the West Burdwan district president of BJP and I went to Delhi to talk to the Union Steel Minister and save this factory. Then, after becoming an MLA in 2021, I consistently approached the Union Ministry of Steel. Locals will be given priority in employment. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Durgapur will start dreaming anew.''
Durgapur East BJP MLA Chandrasekhar Banerjee said, "Durgapur has started a renaissance. With the hands of the Chief Minister and the Industries Minister, the tide of industry is coming to this state, Durgapur will not be left behind. Efforts will be made to bring back all our youths who have gone out for work.''
Employees Seek Clarity On Recruitment
Shankar Pal, an employee of the state-owned plant, said, "Investment always plays a positive role in the revival of factories. But in the case of Railways, as several projects have been given by the Center on PPP model, it is terrible in public sectors. Lack of recruitment of new workers is one of the main problems of ASP. If a factory is understaffed, it will be in trouble. But we welcome the decision to modernise it."
Welcoming this decision, district president of Alloy Steels Workers' Union Subhash Saha said, "This is a victory for the workers' long-standing struggle. If this modernisation and expansion work is completed, it will be possible to keep the production process running at the factory for decades to come.
Mrinmoy Bandyopadhyay, secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for the Paschim Bardhaman district, said, "This is the most promising news for Durgapur since the establishment of the 'double-engine' government. The greatest gain is that educated young men and women will find employment in their hometown. I salute the Central government for its role in reviving this plant, which was once headed toward disinvestment."
Special Steel To Boost Defence, Aerospace, Railways
A council member from the Steel Executive Federation of India, said, "From what we understand, this entire facility will function as a Steel Melting Shop (SMS). While the Durgapur Steel Plant and other state-run steel plants across the country primarily produce standard steel—with occasional production of special steel—this facility will focus exclusively on special steel. Special steel currently holds immense global significance."
He added that various sectors, including the defence, are demanding special steel for creation of durable, long-lasting components. "If we can successfully modernise the ASP facility with an annual production target of 265,000 tonnes of special steel, it will provide a major boost to the Indian steel market and bring about a significant transformation in the Indian economy."
Industry representatives believe the plant could chart a new course for the country in the production of special steel. There is widespread optimism that this special steel will play a pivotal role, not only in manufacturing casings for critical, state-of-the-art military missiles, but also in the production of modern railway coaches, various industrial components, and even the rockets developed by ISRO.
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