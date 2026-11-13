ETV Bharat / state

SAIL Approves Rs 1714 Cr Modernisation Of Durgapur Alloy Steels Plant, Raises Hopes Of Revival

Durgapur: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has approved the first phase of a Rs 1714 crore modernisation project for its Alloy Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, raising hopes of its revival after long uncertainty, losses and fears of liquidation.

The approval was received at SAIL's 537th board meeting on September 25. The entire work is expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months after the final clearance for the second phase. However, the detailed outline of the commencement date, new employment opportunities and the expected increase in production capacity are yet to be announced.

The investment is aimed at the plant's infrastructural development and to strengthen the manufacturing of finished steel products, thereby increasing its overall efficiency.

ASP has been in uncertainty due to continuous losses in the past few years (ETV Bharat)

Although the plant once produced world-class steel that is in high demand across various sectors, it lacked the infrastructure to produce finished products. The plant has produced various defence equipment and steel sheet linings for Bofors cannons for the country's Army. Recently, many components of the Vande Bharat trains and ISRO's rockets have been made from the steel produced at this plant.

The steel produced here went to Salem and Bhadravati factories, where finished products were manufactured. Due to the high marketing cost, the steel products were lost to other countries in the international market.

In the past few years, ASP has been in uncertainty due to continuous losses, factory relocation speculation and Central government's decision to liquidate. The workers were spending their days in fear of privatisation. At that time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on behalf of the state government joined a series of agitations against privatisation. Later it was decided to merge ASP with Durgapur Steel Factory (DSP) on behalf of SAIL to save the factory.

BJP leaders said ASP's modernisation project is the biggest news for Durgapur since BJP came to power (ETV Bharat)

The employees, associations and local political leaders are hopeful that the new investment will open up new horizons in the steel industry.

Political Leaders Hail Decision

BJP's Durgapur West MLA Laxman Chandra Ghodui said, "When the decision was taken to privatise this plant, I was the West Burdwan district president of BJP and I went to Delhi to talk to the Union Steel Minister and save this factory. Then, after becoming an MLA in 2021, I consistently approached the Union Ministry of Steel. Locals will be given priority in employment. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Durgapur will start dreaming anew.''

Durgapur East BJP MLA Chandrasekhar Banerjee said, "Durgapur has started a renaissance. With the hands of the Chief Minister and the Industries Minister, the tide of industry is coming to this state, Durgapur will not be left behind. Efforts will be made to bring back all our youths who have gone out for work.''