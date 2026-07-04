ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Custodial Death Case: SIT Recovers Bones and Ash From Krishnalanka Police Station Terrace

Amaravati: Key details are emerging in the sensational case of Gade Saikrishna's death in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, a lathi bearing suspicious stains, along with bones, ash, a steel bracelet, and other items, was discovered on the terrace of the Krishnalanka police station in Vijayawada. SIT officials seized these items and presented them before a judicial officer. In his presence, the materials were sealed and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

SIT officials believe these items are of Saikrishna, who died while in police custody in May 2026. The SIT also mentioned these details in the custody petition for CI Nagaraju submitted to the court.

It remains unclear how these items ended up on the station's terrace. Forensics and 'Clues' teams thoroughly examined every inch of the station and collected blood stain samples from the lock-up rooms and walls. Questions remain regarding why the bones and ashes were brought back to the station and placed on the terrace after the body had been cremated.

The SIT stated in the remand reports that Saikrishna died due to injuries sustained while in custody; however, with the fate of the body still undetermined, these newly discovered pieces of evidence are considered crucial to the case.