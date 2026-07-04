Andhra Pradesh Custodial Death Case: SIT Recovers Bones and Ash From Krishnalanka Police Station Terrace
SIT officials believe these items are of Gade Saikrishna, who died in Vijayawada police custody in May 2026.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Amaravati: Key details are emerging in the sensational case of Gade Saikrishna's death in Andhra Pradesh.
Recently, a lathi bearing suspicious stains, along with bones, ash, a steel bracelet, and other items, was discovered on the terrace of the Krishnalanka police station in Vijayawada. SIT officials seized these items and presented them before a judicial officer. In his presence, the materials were sealed and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.
SIT officials believe these items are of Saikrishna, who died while in police custody in May 2026. The SIT also mentioned these details in the custody petition for CI Nagaraju submitted to the court.
It remains unclear how these items ended up on the station's terrace. Forensics and 'Clues' teams thoroughly examined every inch of the station and collected blood stain samples from the lock-up rooms and walls. Questions remain regarding why the bones and ashes were brought back to the station and placed on the terrace after the body had been cremated.
The SIT stated in the remand reports that Saikrishna died due to injuries sustained while in custody; however, with the fate of the body still undetermined, these newly discovered pieces of evidence are considered crucial to the case.
A DNA test will be conducted to determine whether the bones and ash found on the station terrace belong to Saikrishna. With the court's permission, a DNA sample will be collected from Saikrishna's mother, Vijayalakshmi, and compared with the recovered remains. The results of these tests could unravel the mystery surrounding Saikrishna's death.
Interrogation of CI Nagaraju Yet to Begin
Prison authorities made arrangements for SIT officials to interrogate CI Nagaraju, who is currently in judicial remand at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. However, the officials did not turn up for the interrogation on the first day, as the SIT had approached the High Court seeking permission to interrogate the accused in Vijayawada instead.
SIT is trying to implicate me, says CI Nagaraju
"I am innocent in this case. The SIT is attempting to unjustly implicate me. They are trying to coerce a confession from me by subjecting me to fear and intimidation. I disclosed all relevant details during the interrogation conducted at the time of my arrest. There is no need for further custody. If they wish to question me further, let it happen in the presence of my lawyers at a location other than the SIT office. Please ensure that SIT officials do not subject me to torture," CI Nagaraju submitted in a plea to the court, sent via email through prison officials.
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