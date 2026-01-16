Chhattisgarh Cracks Down On Paddy Procurement Irregularities, 38 Officials Face Action Across 12 Districts
Published : January 16, 2026 at 11:55 PM IST
Raipur: Paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been underway in Chhattisgarh since November 15, 2025, under the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26. While procurement is progressing at full pace across the state, the Sai government has taken strict action over irregularities and lapses detected during the process. Action has been taken against 38 employees so far.
In addition, the services of one employee have been terminated, two employees removed from service, and one employee relieved from paddy procurement duties. FIRs have been registered against three employees.
The action was carried out by the Chhattisgarh Food Department across 12 districts, including Durg, Bemetara, Kabirdham, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Sakti, Jagdalpur, Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, and Balodabazar-Bhatapara.
Officials said action was taken in:
- 5 cases of inspection-related lapses
- 3 cases of improper stacking
- 4 cases of violations of procurement guidelines
- 5 cases of procurement of substandard paddy
- 11 cases of general procurement irregularities
- 3 cases of procurement conducted on holidays
Apart from this, action was also taken in cases involving fake paddy procurement, token irregularities, procurement without entry slips, illegal recovery from farmers, mismanagement, and irregularities in gunny bag distribution.
District-wise action details
Durg:
Several lapses were detected at procurement centres. Committee managers and in-charges at Jhit, Godhi, Khilorakala, Kanharpur, Thengabhat, and Murmunda centres were suspended. Two assistant committee managers at Selud were also suspended.
Bemetara:
At Bortara procurement centre, the assistant manager and yard in-charge were suspended. Similar action was taken at Gadadi centre. At Mau centre, an assistant committee manager was suspended for fake procurement, and an FIR was also lodged.
Kabirdham (Kawardha):
The committee manager of Kukdur procurement centre was suspended, and an FIR was registered. At Chapora centre, the in-charge was suspended for irregularities in gunny bag distribution.
Bilaspur:
At Pipertarai centre, the in-charge was suspended for procuring poor-quality paddy. An FIR was also registered against the in-charge of Eramsahi centre for negligence.
Janjgir-Champa:
At Bodsara centre, the centre in-charge, computer operator, and watchman were suspended for procuring paddy on a holiday. At Kosmanda centre, the computer operator was suspended for token-related irregularities.
Raigarh:
Several assistant committee managers from Mukdega, Kodasia, Chhal, and Jamargidi centres were suspended for procurement irregularities.
Sakti:
At Kansa procurement centre, the in-charge was removed from service for procuring paddy without proper entry slips.
Jagdalpur (Bastar):
Committee managers at Kolchur and Retawand centres were suspended for procurement-related irregularities.
Raipur:
At Nardahara centre, the services of a clerk-operator were terminated following allegations of illegal recovery from farmers.
Gariaband:
Employees at Loharsi and Mainpur centres were suspended for negligence and irregularities, while one employee at Shobha centre was removed from duty.
Mahasamund:
FIRs were registered against procurement centre in-charges at Pirda and Singhbahal. Another centre in-charge at Toshgaon was suspended for mismanagement.
Balodabazar-Bhatapara:
A committee manager was suspended for violating procurement rules. The gunny bag in-charge was removed from duty, and another centre in-charge was suspended after a shortage was found in paddy stock.
The state government has made it clear that any irregularity in paddy procurement will not be tolerated. Officials said strict monitoring will continue, and further action will be taken if additional lapses come to light.
