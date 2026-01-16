ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Cracks Down On Paddy Procurement Irregularities, 38 Officials Face Action Across 12 Districts

Raipur: Paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been underway in Chhattisgarh since November 15, 2025, under the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26. While procurement is progressing at full pace across the state, the Sai government has taken strict action over irregularities and lapses detected during the process. Action has been taken against 38 employees so far.

In addition, the services of one employee have been terminated, two employees removed from service, and one employee relieved from paddy procurement duties. FIRs have been registered against three employees.

The action was carried out by the Chhattisgarh Food Department across 12 districts, including Durg, Bemetara, Kabirdham, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Sakti, Jagdalpur, Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, and Balodabazar-Bhatapara.

Officials said action was taken in:

5 cases of inspection-related lapses

3 cases of improper stacking

4 cases of violations of procurement guidelines

5 cases of procurement of substandard paddy

11 cases of general procurement irregularities

3 cases of procurement conducted on holidays

Apart from this, action was also taken in cases involving fake paddy procurement, token irregularities, procurement without entry slips, illegal recovery from farmers, mismanagement, and irregularities in gunny bag distribution.

District-wise action details

Durg:

Several lapses were detected at procurement centres. Committee managers and in-charges at Jhit, Godhi, Khilorakala, Kanharpur, Thengabhat, and Murmunda centres were suspended. Two assistant committee managers at Selud were also suspended.

Bemetara:

At Bortara procurement centre, the assistant manager and yard in-charge were suspended. Similar action was taken at Gadadi centre. At Mau centre, an assistant committee manager was suspended for fake procurement, and an FIR was also lodged.

Kabirdham (Kawardha):

The committee manager of Kukdur procurement centre was suspended, and an FIR was registered. At Chapora centre, the in-charge was suspended for irregularities in gunny bag distribution.