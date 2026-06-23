ETV Bharat / state

Sai Cabinet Approves Rs 4,000 Crore Rural Jobs Scheme New Biogas Policy For Chhattisgarh

Raipur: As part of a huge effort toward rural development, creation of employment opportunities, and green energy, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Tuesday passed a rural employment guarantee scheme that is valued at ₹4,000 crore, along with the first-ever Compressed Biogas Policy of the state.

The council of ministers approved the draft of the "Viksit Bharat-Rozgar aur Aajivika ke liye Guarantee Mission (Rural)"—commonly known as the VB-G Ram Ji scheme. As per this programme, an assured employment of 125 days of work in one year would be provided to the adults in eligible rural households in Chhattisgarh based on manual labour.

A provision worth ₹4,000 crore has been made for the next financial year, 2026-27, with the share of expenditure coming equally from the Central government and the state government in a 60:40 proportion. In an attempt to enhance the economy of the region, the Cabinet cleared the "Atal Aajivika Samriddhi Haat Scheme".