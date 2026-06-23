Sai Cabinet Approves Rs 4,000 Crore Rural Jobs Scheme New Biogas Policy For Chhattisgarh
A provision worth ₹4,000 crore has been made for next financial year 2026-27 with the share of expenditure coming equally from Central and state government.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Raipur: As part of a huge effort toward rural development, creation of employment opportunities, and green energy, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Tuesday passed a rural employment guarantee scheme that is valued at ₹4,000 crore, along with the first-ever Compressed Biogas Policy of the state.
The council of ministers approved the draft of the "Viksit Bharat-Rozgar aur Aajivika ke liye Guarantee Mission (Rural)"—commonly known as the VB-G Ram Ji scheme. As per this programme, an assured employment of 125 days of work in one year would be provided to the adults in eligible rural households in Chhattisgarh based on manual labour.
A provision worth ₹4,000 crore has been made for the next financial year, 2026-27, with the share of expenditure coming equally from the Central government and the state government in a 60:40 proportion. In an attempt to enhance the economy of the region, the Cabinet cleared the "Atal Aajivika Samriddhi Haat Scheme".
This Scheme is being executed by the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, wherein special centres would be created for processing and marketing services related to handlooms, handicrafts, dairy, rice mills, cold storage, and solar dryers. Another important decision that was taken by the Cabinet was with regard to the "Chhattisgarh Compressed Biogas Policy (CG-CBG Policy), 2026."
It seeks to convert agricultural waste, animal dung, and municipal solid waste into clean energy and is in line with the 'Anjor Vision-2047.' There would be around 5 lakh tonnes of production of Compressed Biogas annually in Chhattisgarh, which would help in managing the waste as well as reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.