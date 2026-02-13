ETV Bharat / state

Sai Baba's 14 KM Circumambulation Begins, Devotees Celebrate in Shirdi

Devotees of Shree Sai Baba thronged Shirdi for the 14 KM circumambulation, which began on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Shirdi: In the cool morning air, the chanting of 'Jai Sai Ram' resonated around the Shirdi temple grounds. The Shree Sai Baba's flower-adorned chariot, the great 14-kilometre circumambulation, got underway in Shirdi on Friday. It was a devotional environment witnessed by all. At 5:30 AM, a magnificent aarti prayer was held in front of Khandoba Temple, a place that has been hallowed by the touch of Shree Sai Baba's feet. Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, Kashikanand Maharaj, and Goraksh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), pulled the chariot to usher the start of the procession. The entire city was engulfed with devotion. Actually, since past six years, the Parikrama festival has actually been held on February 13, in cooperation with the Green N Foundation, SSST, Shirdi villagers, Shirdi Municipal Council, Shirdi Police and Revenue Department, and numerous Shree Sai Baba devotees. The celebration is in its seventh year. Thousands of devotees from all over the nation have participated in the Shirdi circumambulation on foot this year. Also a significant number of women and children too have participated in this procession. The Route