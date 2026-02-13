Sai Baba's 14 KM Circumambulation Begins, Devotees Celebrate in Shirdi
In a solemn setting, the 14-kilometre Parikrama got underway in Shirdi on Friday. On this occasion, Shirdi is crowded with thousands of devotees.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Shirdi: In the cool morning air, the chanting of 'Jai Sai Ram' resonated around the Shirdi temple grounds. The Shree Sai Baba's flower-adorned chariot, the great 14-kilometre circumambulation, got underway in Shirdi on Friday. It was a devotional environment witnessed by all.
At 5:30 AM, a magnificent aarti prayer was held in front of Khandoba Temple, a place that has been hallowed by the touch of Shree Sai Baba's feet. Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, Kashikanand Maharaj, and Goraksh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), pulled the chariot to usher the start of the procession. The entire city was engulfed with devotion.
Actually, since past six years, the Parikrama festival has actually been held on February 13, in cooperation with the Green N Foundation, SSST, Shirdi villagers, Shirdi Municipal Council, Shirdi Police and Revenue Department, and numerous Shree Sai Baba devotees. The celebration is in its seventh year. Thousands of devotees from all over the nation have participated in the Shirdi circumambulation on foot this year. Also a significant number of women and children too have participated in this procession.
The Route
People walk in this circumambulation, which passes through Shirdi Police Station, Shiv Road, Lute Vasti, Birobaban, Sakuri Shiv and then returns to the temple premises, completing a total journey of 14 KM. During this time, the atmosphere is seen to be believed, as it is very devotional with the sounds of Tal-Mridunga, prayer songs, mainly Bhajans-Kirtans resound in the air. The chariots too are decorated with yellow and saffron flags.
About 500 devotees from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, are traveling to Shirdi with chariots and umbrellas to participate in the celebration, which is also attended by those from different parts of the country as people have brought 15 to 20 chariots. Since it is Vijaya Ekadashi, many devotees are fasting. As a result, around 100 locations along the Parikrama path have been lined with free tea, snacks, fruits, and drinking water set up by locals and devotees.
Disciplined and secure planning has been done by police administration, volunteers, and health teams. Many Shirdi and other Panchkroshi residents as well as students from different schools also participated in the circumambulation by witnessing Shree Sai Baba's apparition. Devotees think that walking around the city's holy pilgrimage site instills morality and spiritual vitality.
This circumambulation first began on March 15, 2020 and since then the festival has been getting grander every year. This year too, the city of Shirdi witnessed a confluence of devotion, enthusiasm and faith.
