Shirdi Sai Baba Trust To Serve Notices At Doorsteps Over Objectionable Social Media Posts
The trust has received multiple complaints from devotees alleging that certain individuals were circulating misleading information and making provocative statements about the saint online.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Shirdi: Taking a strong stand against the spread of misinformation and controversial remarks about Sai Baba, the Shri Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has decided to serve legal notices directly at the homes of individuals accused of making objectionable statements on social media.
In recent months, the trust has received multiple complaints from devotees alleging that certain individuals were circulating misleading information and making provocative statements about the saint online.
Security Officer Rohidas Mali, along with his team, left on Friday to personally deliver notices to the accused individuals. The move comes after the trust verified the complaints and decided to intensify its action.
Earlier, similar incidents had come under notice when individuals from North India allegedly made objectionable statements about Sai Baba in an attempt to gain publicity. Following complaints from devotees, the trust registered cases at the Shirdi Police Station and filed suits in the Rahata court. For instance, Delhi-based Pandit Ajay Gautam was issued a notice to appear before the Rahata court. He later appeared in court, submitted a written apology, and visited Shirdi to offer prayers at Sai Baba’s Samadhi and attended the aarti. He also admitted to having relied on unverified social media content and apologised for spreading misinformation.
According to the trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Goraksh Gadilkar, cases have so far been registered against 15 individuals at the Shirdi Police Station, and legal proceedings are underway in the Rahata court. Notices have already been served to the concerned persons.
Recently, fresh complaints were received against individuals from four southern states, such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly posted misleading and controversial content about Sai Baba on social media. After verification, the trust decided to initiate action against 10 more individuals. Following the registration of cases at the Shirdi Police Station, notices were issued, which Rohidas Mali and his team will now deliver in person.
Observers note that negative and sensational content often attracts higher views and financial gains on social media platforms. This prompts some youth to seek attention through misinformation. However, Sukrut Mirane, a descendant of Sai Baba’s contemporary devotee Kashiram Shimpi and a Shirdi-based social media advisor, urged youngsters to pursue positive and responsible ways of earning through digital platforms.
With crores of followers across the globe and rising footfall in Shirdi, the trust’s decision to personally serve notices signals a tougher approach against those attempting to malign the revered saint. Legal proceedings against the accused are ongoing.
