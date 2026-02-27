ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi Sai Baba Trust To Serve Notices At Doorsteps Over Objectionable Social Media Posts

Shirdi: Taking a strong stand against the spread of misinformation and controversial remarks about Sai Baba, the Shri Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has decided to serve legal notices directly at the homes of individuals accused of making objectionable statements on social media.

In recent months, the trust has received multiple complaints from devotees alleging that certain individuals were circulating misleading information and making provocative statements about the saint online.

Security Officer Rohidas Mali, along with his team, left on Friday to personally deliver notices to the accused individuals. The move comes after the trust verified the complaints and decided to intensify its action.

Earlier, similar incidents had come under notice when individuals from North India allegedly made objectionable statements about Sai Baba in an attempt to gain publicity. Following complaints from devotees, the trust registered cases at the Shirdi Police Station and filed suits in the Rahata court. For instance, Delhi-based Pandit Ajay Gautam was issued a notice to appear before the Rahata court. He later appeared in court, submitted a written apology, and visited Shirdi to offer prayers at Sai Baba’s Samadhi and attended the aarti. He also admitted to having relied on unverified social media content and apologised for spreading misinformation.