Sahithi Fraud Case: ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary charge sheet recently against Budati Lakshminarayana, the managing director of Sahithi Infratech Ventures India Private Limited (SIVIPL), and former director Sandhu Poornachandar Rao, in a case of defrauding customers under the guise of pre-launch offers.

The charges were registered based on FIRs filed against the company for defrauding over 700 customers of a cumulative Rs 360 crore by promising to provide plots/villas. The investigation revealed that the company did not have full approvals from RERA/HMDA and did not maintain an escrow account for managing the funds collected from investors.

It was found that Rs 216,91 crore was collected in cash for the Shravani Elite project, apart from the total of Rs 800 crore from various projects. But the amount was not accounted for and was diverted for other purposes. The ED identified that this money was transferred to bogus accounts and to bank accounts of Lakshminarayana and his family members abroad. It was also revealed that financial irregularities were the reason behind the past disputes between Lakshminarayana and Poornachandar Rao.