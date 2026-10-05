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Sahil Wakode Death Case | IIT Bombay Student Council Stays Away From Protests

Sahil Wakode's parents continue their hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai seeking justice for their son ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Voices of dissent from within the institute have emerged regarding the ongoing protest over the death of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

While a group of students has been staging protests and a hunger strike since Sahil's death on September 18, the IIT Bombay Student Council has officially distanced itself from the agitation.

The Student Council clarified that the small group of protesting students does not represent the entire student community. Thousands of students are engaged in regular classes, examinations, research, and placement processes; the Council noted that the prolonged protest is impacting their academic activities.

However, the protesting students have questioned the Student Council's stance. They claim that since the Student Council operates under the administration, it is unable to take an independent position against the administration.

Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', Gaurav Singh, an IIT Bombay student, affirmed that the hunger strike would continue because the administration is not addressing their demands.