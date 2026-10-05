Sahil Wakode Death Case | IIT Bombay Student Council Stays Away From Protests
Parents of Sahil Wakode are continuing their hunger strike to seek justice for their son.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Voices of dissent from within the institute have emerged regarding the ongoing protest over the death of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
While a group of students has been staging protests and a hunger strike since Sahil's death on September 18, the IIT Bombay Student Council has officially distanced itself from the agitation.
The Student Council clarified that the small group of protesting students does not represent the entire student community. Thousands of students are engaged in regular classes, examinations, research, and placement processes; the Council noted that the prolonged protest is impacting their academic activities.
However, the protesting students have questioned the Student Council's stance. They claim that since the Student Council operates under the administration, it is unable to take an independent position against the administration.
Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', Gaurav Singh, an IIT Bombay student, affirmed that the hunger strike would continue because the administration is not addressing their demands.
"We are on a hunger strike for our demands. However, the college administration has not yet taken any notice of our demands. Therefore, we will continue our hunger strike," Gaurav maintained.
Meanwhile, Sahil's parents - Ravindra and Sonali - are continuing their hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to demand justice. They stated that they have not yet received a concrete response from the Maharashtra government.
Sahil's parents have also alleged that he had been subjected to caste-based discrimination and humiliating behaviour for several months. They also levelled serious allegations regarding the role of IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shirish Kedare. Kedare has denied all the allegations.
Ravindra told ETV Bharat that leaders from various parties have met him and assured that they would convey his concerns to the government. However, he noted that there has been no positive response from the Devendra Fadnavis-led government so far.
Students have presented 18 demands to the administration regarding Sahil's case. These include calls for an independent inquiry, improvements to the student grievance redressal process, reforms in examination and disciplinary procedures, and various measures concerning student safety.
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