Man From UP's Saharanpur Kills Married Live-In Partner For His Marriage But Gets Caught
Police said Bilal had killed Uma, who was married and had a child, to ensure he got married and prevent their relationship from getting exposed.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST
Saharanpur: A day after a man was arrested from Haryana's Yamunanagar for the alleged murder of his live-in partner, police ascertained the identity of the victim and came up with more details on the sensational case.
Police said, Bilal had been staying with Uma, who was married and had left her husband and child, for the last two years, in Saharanpur. Bilal was supposed to get married on Sunday. But since Uma had been insisting him to marry her, Bilal hatched a devious plan to eliminate her.
As part of the plan, Bilal convinced Uma to accompany him on a trip to Himachal Pradesh. As they reached a spot near Bahadurpura in Haryana, Bilal executed his plan and strangled Uma with the seat belt of the car in which they were travelling. He then severed Uma's head and dumped it at a different location to conceal her identity.
Haryana Police had recovered Uma's torso on December 7 from a farm on Paonta Sahib Highway under Pratap Nagar police station. The torso was completely decomposed. Given the gravity of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the case under the instructions of Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal. Led by DSP Rajat Gulia, the SIT comprised both Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and police station-level officers.
The biggest challenge for the team was to ascertain the identity of the victim and as part of the probe it contacted police in all districts of Haryana, as well as Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
The team analysed CCTV footages and used technical analysis and digital evidence. However, the breakthrough came when the footage of a CCTV camera installed at Hathnikund Barrage was analysed. The car in which the crime was committed was seen in the footage which led the team to zero in on Bilal, a resident of Tidoli village under Nakur police station in Saharanpur.
Bilal was arrested as he was preparing for his wedding and during interrogation, confessed to the crime. He also revealed the victim's identity and said he had been in a live-in relationship with Uma for two years.
Goyal stated that Bilal feared that Uma would reveal their relationship to his family, potentially ruining his marriage. "This fear led him to plot the murder of Uma. Bilal told police that on the night of December 6, he took Uma in his car from Saharanpur telling her they were enroute to Himachal Pradesh," he said.
The SP said Bilal strangled Uma to death with a seat belt inside the car near Bahadurgarh. "To conceal her identity, the accused severed Uma's head from her body and threw the body off the road. Uma had not been in contact with her family for a long time, so Bilal was confident nobody would be able to identify her. During Bilal's remand, Uma's severed head was recovered from the Lal Dhang area," he said.
Uma's husband, Johnny, said Uma had eloped and married him around 16 years back. He said they have a 13-year-old son. However, Uma got separated from Johnny two years back and the two had not spoken since then.
However, Uma occasionally visited her son. According to Johnny, Uma worked at a wood factory, where she met Bilal. Johnny said he learnt of Uma's death from police.
Also Read
Man Arrested A Day Before Wedding For Murder Of His Live-In Partner In Haryana's Yamunanagar