Man From UP's Saharanpur Kills Married Live-In Partner For His Marriage But Gets Caught

Saharanpur: A day after a man was arrested from Haryana's Yamunanagar for the alleged murder of his live-in partner, police ascertained the identity of the victim and came up with more details on the sensational case.

Police said, Bilal had been staying with Uma, who was married and had left her husband and child, for the last two years, in Saharanpur. Bilal was supposed to get married on Sunday. But since Uma had been insisting him to marry her, Bilal hatched a devious plan to eliminate her.

As part of the plan, Bilal convinced Uma to accompany him on a trip to Himachal Pradesh. As they reached a spot near Bahadurpura in Haryana, Bilal executed his plan and strangled Uma with the seat belt of the car in which they were travelling. He then severed Uma's head and dumped it at a different location to conceal her identity.

Haryana Police had recovered Uma's torso on December 7 from a farm on Paonta Sahib Highway under Pratap Nagar police station. The torso was completely decomposed. Given the gravity of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the case under the instructions of Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal. Led by DSP Rajat Gulia, the SIT comprised both Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and police station-level officers.

The biggest challenge for the team was to ascertain the identity of the victim and as part of the probe it contacted police in all districts of Haryana, as well as Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The team analysed CCTV footages and used technical analysis and digital evidence. However, the breakthrough came when the footage of a CCTV camera installed at Hathnikund Barrage was analysed. The car in which the crime was committed was seen in the footage which led the team to zero in on Bilal, a resident of Tidoli village under Nakur police station in ​​Saharanpur.