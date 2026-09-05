Saharanpur 'Illegal' Mosque Within Collectorate Premises Demolished After Court Order
The action came after prolonged judicial proceedings over allegations that the mosque occupied government land
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday demolished a mosque located within the Saharanpur district Collectorate premises following a court order, amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.
The Collectorate area was placed under tight security during the demolition, with teams of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to prevent any law-and-order situation. Senior administrative and police officials, including the Additional District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (City), were present to monitor the operation.
The administration also restricted gatherings and protests in the Collectorate premises as a precaution.
The action came after prolonged judicial proceedings over allegations that the mosque occupied government land. According to the administration, the dispute concerned a structure spread over around 315 square metres within the Collectorate premises, with the matter having been under consideration for nearly one-and-a-half years.
As a precaution ahead of the demolition, officials led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and City Magistrate, accompanied by police personnel, locked the mosque gates on Friday.
The administrative inquiry was initiated following a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, the Bajrang Dal's East Province Convenor. Tyagi alleged that the mosque had been constructed on government land and that some rooms within the premises had been rented out, with the mosque committee collecting rent from occupants.
The complainant also raised concerns about security at the Collectorate during elections, alleging that access to the premises could become an issue when the district headquarters was sealed for security purposes.
However, the allegations and claims made by the complainant were subject to judicial proceedings, during which both sides were given an opportunity to present their arguments and submit relevant documents.
Government advocate Vinay Chauhan said the mosque side submitted electricity bills and municipal assessment records. However, according to the administration, documents establishing ownership of the land, including title and registry records, were not produced.
The complainant, meanwhile, submitted revenue and government records before the City Magistrate's court. Based on the documents and records considered during the hearing, the court reportedly classified the construction as an illegal occupation of government land.
Following the completion of the hearing, the City Magistrate ordered the removal of the alleged illegal construction and imposed a penalty of around Rs 6.41 crore on the concerned party.
Officials said notices had been pasted at the mosque premises on several occasions before the demolition was carried out. The administration maintained that action against illegal occupation of government land would be taken in accordance with the judicial process.
After the City Magistrate's order, the mosque side approached the District and Sessions Court and obtained a stay on the demolition order. Subsequent judicial proceedings followed, and the administration proceeded with the action after the legal challenge against the order was rejected, officials said.
City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh said the administration was acting in accordance with the law in cases involving illegal occupation and misuse of government land.
"Action is being taken as per rules in cases of illegal occupation and misuse of government land," Singh said, adding that security had been tightened across the Collectorate premises and administrative officials were closely monitoring the situation.
Officials said any attempt to disturb law and order would be dealt with strictly. Given the sensitivity of the issue, the police and administration also kept a close watch on political activity and the possibility of protests in the district.
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