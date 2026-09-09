ETV Bharat / state

Writ Petition Filed In Allahabad High Court Challenging Demolition Of Mosque In UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A writ petition was filed at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday against orders for demolition of a mosque situated on the Saharanpur District Collectorate premises.

The petition, filed by Mohammad Tanveer Ahmed, son of the mosque committee's Mutawalli, accuses the administration of taking action against the mosque without a legal notice and a valid demolition order.

The petitioner stated that the manner in which the mosque was demolished was not in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. The mosque committee questioned the legality of the administration's action and sought the court's intervention. The petition also alleged violations of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The mosque committee stated a judicial review of the legal validity of the administration's actions concerning religious sites is necessary in such matters.

The mosque committee's petition is expected to be heard soon by a single bench of the Allahabad High Court. The state government, through Saharanpur district magistrate, and the mosque’s maulvi and manager, Abdul Hamid, have been made parties in the case.