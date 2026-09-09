Writ Petition Filed In Allahabad High Court Challenging Demolition Of Mosque In UP's Saharanpur
The petition, filed by Mohammad Tanveer Ahmed accuses the administration of taking action against the mosque without a legal notice and a valid demolition order.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Saharanpur: A writ petition was filed at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday against orders for demolition of a mosque situated on the Saharanpur District Collectorate premises.
The petition, filed by Mohammad Tanveer Ahmed, son of the mosque committee's Mutawalli, accuses the administration of taking action against the mosque without a legal notice and a valid demolition order.
The petitioner stated that the manner in which the mosque was demolished was not in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. The mosque committee questioned the legality of the administration's action and sought the court's intervention. The petition also alleged violations of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
The mosque committee stated a judicial review of the legal validity of the administration's actions concerning religious sites is necessary in such matters.
The mosque committee's petition is expected to be heard soon by a single bench of the Allahabad High Court. The state government, through Saharanpur district magistrate, and the mosque’s maulvi and manager, Abdul Hamid, have been made parties in the case.
The petition alleged that both authorities have passed the demolition orders without jurisdiction and authority.
The city magistrate, through an order passed under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction and Unauthorised Occupants) Act 1972 on July 16, directed demolition of the 315 square-metre mosque in the Collectorate premises and imposed a fine of Rs 6.41 crore on its management. An appeal was filed against the magistrate’s order in the district court.
However, the district judge dismissed the appeal on September 2, following which the authorities demolished the mosque on September 5.
Opposition parties and various organizations are raising numerous questions about the administration's actions. Now, with the mosque committee approaching the High Court, the legal aspect of the dispute has become increasingly important.
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