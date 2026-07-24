ETV Bharat / state

Four Feared Dead In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In UP's Saharanpur, Two Bodies Recovered

Saharanpur: Four people are feared dead in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Naya village under Gangoh police station of Uttar Pradesh's ​​Saharanpur, on Friday.

Police said, two bodies have been recovered even as efforts are on to ascertain the deceased's identity. Locals said the remains of the deceased were scattered far and wide after the explosion.

The explosion at the factory was so powerful that it could be heard nearly two kilometres away. According to eyewitnesses, the loud explosion occurred in the evening, followed by flames rising from the factory. A total of 24 people were working in the factory at the time of the explosion.

Police said the deceased have not yet been identified. Upon hearing the sound of the explosion, a crowd gathered at the spot. On being informed, personnel from Gangoh police station rushed to the spot and began relief and rescue operations with the assistance of locals.