Four Feared Dead In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In UP's Saharanpur, Two Bodies Recovered
The explosion was so powerful that it could be heard nearly two kilometres away. A total of 24 people were working in the factory.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Saharanpur: Four people are feared dead in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Naya village under Gangoh police station of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, on Friday.
Police said, two bodies have been recovered even as efforts are on to ascertain the deceased's identity. Locals said the remains of the deceased were scattered far and wide after the explosion.
The explosion at the factory was so powerful that it could be heard nearly two kilometres away. According to eyewitnesses, the loud explosion occurred in the evening, followed by flames rising from the factory. A total of 24 people were working in the factory at the time of the explosion.
Police said the deceased have not yet been identified. Upon hearing the sound of the explosion, a crowd gathered at the spot. On being informed, personnel from Gangoh police station rushed to the spot and began relief and rescue operations with the assistance of locals.
Police cordoned off the area and assessed the situation. Villagers said the factory had been operating for a long time and a large quantity of explosives were stored in it.
In April this year, one person was killed, and three others were injured in a series of explosions at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district. The factory, owned by Kannan in Chathirappatti village, had more than 20 rooms and employed around 60 workers.
According to reports, a sudden fire broke out, followed by four explosions, when workers were busy doing their routine manufacturing activities. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control after nearly an hour of operations.
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