ETV Bharat / state

Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy Accused Dies At Hamidia Hospital In Bhopal

Sagar: An accused in the spurious liquor case from Banda in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jujhar Singh Lodhi (47) of Nauraj village, who was lodged in the Banda sub-jail.

Police said Lodhi was initially taken to the Bundelkhand Medical College. However, as his condition turned critical, he was referred to the Hamidia Hospital for further treatment, where he died on Saturday night.

"Jujhar Singh Lodhi, from Nauraj village in Shahgarh, was in Banda sub-jail since September 8 in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Sagar. He had been suffering from persistent nausea in the cell and had undergone bypass surgery about two years ago. Since then, he had not been keeping well," Anubha Chaudhary, the official in charge of the Banda sub-jail, said.

"Lodhi was kept on ventilator support on October 27 at Hamidia Hospital and passed away on Saturday night," he added.

About 62 individuals were named by police as accused in various cases registered for the tragedy. Of them, approximately 50 have been arrested, while searches are being conducted to nab those at large.

Last week, the state government transferred five IAS and four IPS officers, including collectors and superintendents of police (SP) of Sagar and Dewas districts.