Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy Accused Dies At Hamidia Hospital In Bhopal
The deceased, Jujhar Singh Lodhi of Shahgarh, had been lodged in the Banda sub-jail since September 8 and underwent bypass surgery about two years ago.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Sagar: An accused in the spurious liquor case from Banda in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jujhar Singh Lodhi (47) of Nauraj village, who was lodged in the Banda sub-jail.
Police said Lodhi was initially taken to the Bundelkhand Medical College. However, as his condition turned critical, he was referred to the Hamidia Hospital for further treatment, where he died on Saturday night.
"Jujhar Singh Lodhi, from Nauraj village in Shahgarh, was in Banda sub-jail since September 8 in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Sagar. He had been suffering from persistent nausea in the cell and had undergone bypass surgery about two years ago. Since then, he had not been keeping well," Anubha Chaudhary, the official in charge of the Banda sub-jail, said.
"Lodhi was kept on ventilator support on October 27 at Hamidia Hospital and passed away on Saturday night," he added.
About 62 individuals were named by police as accused in various cases registered for the tragedy. Of them, approximately 50 have been arrested, while searches are being conducted to nab those at large.
Last week, the state government transferred five IAS and four IPS officers, including collectors and superintendents of police (SP) of Sagar and Dewas districts.
Dilip Kumar Yadav was posted as collector of Sagar, replacing Pratibha Pal, who was appointed as managing director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC).
Neha Meena was posted as Dewas collector in place of Rituraj, who was transferred to the secretariat as a deputy secretary in the general administration department.
Anju Arun Kumar, currently posted as a deputy secretary in the Panchayat and Rural Development department, was transferred as the collector of Seoni.
Sagar SP Anurag Sujania was transferred to the police headquarters as assistant inspector general. He will be replaced by Sanjeev Kumar Sinha. Balaghat SP Aditya Mishra was posted as Dewas SP, replacing Puneet Gehlot, who has been appointed as AIG PHQ.
Also Read