ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Driver In Sagar As They Find Rs 3 Crore Instead Of Weapons In His Cupboard

Police have arrested a driver in Sagar, MP as they find Rs 3 crore instead of weapons in his cupboard ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar: In a sudden twist, police in Sagar, who had gone to conduct raids at a driver's house in search of arms, having been given a tip, found Rs 3 crore cash stashed in his cupboard.

The raids were conducted by Gopalganj police in the house of a driver, Saurabh Ahirwar, in Tili village on Sunday. The crackdown has been initiated by Sagar police after many miscreants have been showcasing reels on social media platforms while posing with various weapons. Sagar police have arrested a few people till now.

The current raid too in this connection. However, due to the recovery of cash worth crores, the entire investigation has taken a new direction. Now police are trying to verify whether there is a gang involved and want to crack the supply chain.

More than Rs 3 crore found in driver's cupboard

When the police reached the house of Saurabh Ahirwar, the team searched a cupboard. The police immediately detained and began interrogating him. Meanwhile, the rest of the team began counting the wards of cash, and this process of counting the notes from the machine continued till late night.

Counting money till 10.30 pm