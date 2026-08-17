Police Arrest Driver In Sagar As They Find Rs 3 Crore Instead Of Weapons In His Cupboard
The crackdown has been initiated by Sagar police after many miscreant people have put up reels posing with weapons on social media platforms
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Sagar: In a sudden twist, police in Sagar, who had gone to conduct raids at a driver's house in search of arms, having been given a tip, found Rs 3 crore cash stashed in his cupboard.
The raids were conducted by Gopalganj police in the house of a driver, Saurabh Ahirwar, in Tili village on Sunday. The crackdown has been initiated by Sagar police after many miscreants have been showcasing reels on social media platforms while posing with various weapons. Sagar police have arrested a few people till now.
The current raid too in this connection. However, due to the recovery of cash worth crores, the entire investigation has taken a new direction. Now police are trying to verify whether there is a gang involved and want to crack the supply chain.
More than Rs 3 crore found in driver's cupboard
When the police reached the house of Saurabh Ahirwar, the team searched a cupboard. The police immediately detained and began interrogating him. Meanwhile, the rest of the team began counting the wards of cash, and this process of counting the notes from the machine continued till late night.
Counting money till 10.30 pm
Speaking to the media, Anurag Sujania, Superintendent (SP), said they have begun to crack down on miscreants who are taking weapons to pose on social platforms.
"These days, the police have begun arresting people posting photos and posting weapons on social media. Police are running a campaign against those are in possession of illegal weapons. Police are tracking a few suspects, and in this series, two such profiles have been identified. Police have acted based on pictures in Motinagar, and the second suspect was at driver Saurabh Ahirwar's residence in Tili village of Gopalganj police station."
"When the police were searching Saurabh's house, they found a locked cupboard, which belonged to one of Saurabh's relatives. The police began conducting a Panchnama and broke open the cupboard. It was found to be filled with a huge amount of cash. The team arranged a machine and the counting till it 10:30 PM. They counted Rs 3 crore," the senior police official added.
Relatives had kept the cupboard 8-9 months ago
Sujania said, “During interrogation, Ahirwar has told police that he has a relative, Ramesh Ahirwar, who had kept this locked cupboard for nearly nine months. The police are still recording video even now. After the process of counting money was over, confiscation action will be taken, a case will be formed and the matter will be investigated. Information about this matter will also be given to other investigating agencies. It is believed that after counting the cash, the amount found in the cupboard may be more."