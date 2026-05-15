ETV Bharat / state

Sagar Native Ashish Shukla Wins UK Local Elections, Plans Gurukul Near Ayodhya

Sagar: A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has achieved political success in the United Kingdom. Ashish Shukla, originally from the Makronia area of Sagar, has been elected as a councillor in Britain after winning the local council elections as a candidate of the Liberal Democrats.

Alongside his political success, Shukla, who is known for his faith in Sanatan culture, has announced plans to establish a residential Gurukul on a 35-acre campus near Ayodhya.

Shukla contested the local council elections from the Southborough and Widmore area in the UK and won. The councillor election is similar to municipal corporation ward elections in India. In Britain, councillors serve a four-year term and work on local governance issues like education, healthcare, sanitation and the environment.

A son of R.G. Shukla, a retired Deputy General Manager from the Department of Telecommunications, and Gayatri Shukla, he completed schooling in Sagar and pursued higher education in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. Before moving abroad, he worked in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

In 2001, he moved to the United States and later shifted to the United Kingdom in 2004. Shukla considers Sir Hari Singh Gour as his inspiration. Currently, he works as a senior technology and utility professional. His wife, Saloni Shukla, runs a technology and AI-based business in Britain.