Sagar Native Ashish Shukla Wins UK Local Elections, Plans Gurukul Near Ayodhya
Alongside his political success, Shukla has announced plans to establish a residential Gurukul on a 35-acre campus near Ayodhya.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Sagar: A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has achieved political success in the United Kingdom. Ashish Shukla, originally from the Makronia area of Sagar, has been elected as a councillor in Britain after winning the local council elections as a candidate of the Liberal Democrats.
Alongside his political success, Shukla, who is known for his faith in Sanatan culture, has announced plans to establish a residential Gurukul on a 35-acre campus near Ayodhya.
Shukla contested the local council elections from the Southborough and Widmore area in the UK and won. The councillor election is similar to municipal corporation ward elections in India. In Britain, councillors serve a four-year term and work on local governance issues like education, healthcare, sanitation and the environment.
A son of R.G. Shukla, a retired Deputy General Manager from the Department of Telecommunications, and Gayatri Shukla, he completed schooling in Sagar and pursued higher education in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. Before moving abroad, he worked in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
In 2001, he moved to the United States and later shifted to the United Kingdom in 2004. Shukla considers Sir Hari Singh Gour as his inspiration. Currently, he works as a senior technology and utility professional. His wife, Saloni Shukla, runs a technology and AI-based business in Britain.
Despite living in Britain for many years, Shukla has remained closely connected to Indian culture and spirituality. Along with his wife, he has been actively involved in organising cultural and religious activities among the Indian community in the UK.
The couple also initiated celebrations and programmes related to Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja and Ramcharitmanas recitations. Shukla said his wife’s active social involvement played an important role in his political success.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shukla said, "Though I am a tech professional, I have faith in Indian culture and spirituality. Near Ayodhya, we are establishing an institution named 'Ekam' on a 35-acre campus, where children will receive modern education along with traditional Indian and Vedic knowledge."
He added that the proposed institution would function as a residential educational campus blending modern learning with ancient Indian traditions.
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