ETV Bharat / state

Merchant Navy Chief Officer From UP's Kanpur Killed In Drone Attack On Vessel In Black Sea

Kanpur: A 30-year-old chief officer of the Merchant Navy from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, was allegedly killed in a drone attack in the Black Sea.

The victim, Sagar Gupta, of Shastri Nagar in Kanpur, was allegedly killed in a drone attack on his vessel MV Omorfi in the Black Sea during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The attack occurred on July 18 when his cargo ship was enroute to a Russian port from Turkey.

Sagar's elder brother, Manish said, "Sagar left home on June 14 and boarded a cargo ship from Turkey to Russia on June 17. During the journey, we family maintained regular contact with him until July 18, but communication was completely lost after that".

Manish said he and other members of his family learned of the incident on July 22 when another crew member called a chaat vendor near his home and informed him of Sagar's death.