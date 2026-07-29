Merchant Navy Chief Officer From UP's Kanpur Killed In Drone Attack On Vessel In Black Sea
The attack on Sagar Gupta's vessel occurred on July 18 when his cargo ship was enroute to a Russian port from Turkey.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Kanpur: A 30-year-old chief officer of the Merchant Navy from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, was allegedly killed in a drone attack in the Black Sea.
The victim, Sagar Gupta, of Shastri Nagar in Kanpur, was allegedly killed in a drone attack on his vessel MV Omorfi in the Black Sea during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The attack occurred on July 18 when his cargo ship was enroute to a Russian port from Turkey.
Sagar's elder brother, Manish said, "Sagar left home on June 14 and boarded a cargo ship from Turkey to Russia on June 17. During the journey, we family maintained regular contact with him until July 18, but communication was completely lost after that".
Manish said he and other members of his family learned of the incident on July 22 when another crew member called a chaat vendor near his home and informed him of Sagar's death.
The family is in shock after the news. They allege they are not receiving the expected cooperation from the local police, administration, and public representatives. "The Directorate General of Shipping is requesting Sagar's passport number to proceed with the process of bringing his body back to India. We are making rounds of government offices to complete the paperwork and gather passport details. It may take another 7 to 8 days to complete these necessary documentation formalities," Manish said.
Sagar's wife, Shalu said he was employed with Mumbai-based Avon Navigborz Marines Pvt Ltd, a licensed company for recruitment and placement services.
Shalu said she has submitted a written complaint seeking action against M/S Bharti placement agency and Avon Navigborz Marines Pvt Ltd, besides requesting that her husband's mortal remains be brought back to India. Shalu said their five-year-old daughter, unaware of the developments, keeps asking when her father will return from the ship. The couple also has a seven-month-old son.
Meanwhile, the Kanpur district administration has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to verify the incident. It has also requested the MEA to facilitate the repatriation of the officer's mortal remains if the incident is confirmed, said an official. Officials said further action would depend on confirmation from the Government of India and the departments concerned or competent authorities.
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