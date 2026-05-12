Sagar Farmer Successfully Grows Miyazaki, Arunima & Red Ivory Mangoes, Sells At High Prices
After being cheated while buying saplings, Sagar farmer Sanjay Agrawal successfully cultivated rare Miyazaki mangoes and now exports them at premium prices nationwide.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Sagar: When Sanjay Agrawal experimented mangoes on his barren land near Rajghat Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, little did he realise that, in some years, he would be in news for growing world's rare, expensive and exotic mangoes. Today he proudly takes people around his farm where he has grown numerous varieties of mangoes including Japan’s Miyazaki and Thailand’s Red Ivory. The mangoes from his orchard are now being exported from Bundelkhand to Mumbai and beyond.
He has planted nearly 300 mango trees across around six acres of land, which includes about 15-20 Miyazaki trees. "Now since the produce is good, I export the Miyazaki variety to Mumbai at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per kilogram. Apart from Miyazaki, the orchard also has varieties like Arunima, Red Ivory, King of Chapata and Dog Mango, all of which are exported," he says with a sense of pride.
Speaking about his journey with ETV Bharat, Sanjay reveals how he purchased nearly six acres of land near Rajghat Dam in Sagar, which was largely barren. His first task was to make the land suitable for cultivation and then he started planting fruit-bearing trees. Though he has planted a variety of fruit trees, mango trees dominate the orchard.
"It is not only export quality. I also have the usual varieties like Langda, Chausa, Totapari and Hapus. There are about 250 to 300 mango trees in my farm including the rare varieties,” he informs.
On the challenges of growing Miyazaki variety which is in high demand, Sanjay says it requires hard work and care. "In fact when I first wanted to plant the variety and ordered the seeds from outside, I fall prey to fraud. I was sent another variety in the name of Miyazaki mango so I did not take any more risk. I went to Kolkata to bring the original saplings and planted them. I knew it was very difficult to cultivate in India with environmental challenges also but I succeeded in growing around 20 of the trees,” he adds.
Agrawal further informs that Miyazaki mangoes are auctioned in Japan for nearly 3,000 dollars per kilogram, which is around Rs 2.5 lakh in Indian currency. “But we send them to Mumbai at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per kilogram. From there, traders export it further,” he says, adding that the fruit is completely red in colour and draws attention.
His orchard is also home to the Arunima mango variety, whose market value ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per kilogram. Besides, Sanjay has also grown Thailand’s Red Ivory mango variety which is pinkish-red in colour, large in size and very sweet. King of Chapata is another premium mango which he has cultivated in his orchard apart from the tasty Dog Mango variety.
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