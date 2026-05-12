ETV Bharat / state

Sagar Farmer Successfully Grows Miyazaki, Arunima & Red Ivory Mangoes, Sells At High Prices

Sagar: When Sanjay Agrawal experimented mangoes on his barren land near Rajghat Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, little did he realise that, in some years, he would be in news for growing world's rare, expensive and exotic mangoes. Today he proudly takes people around his farm where he has grown numerous varieties of mangoes including Japan’s Miyazaki and Thailand’s Red Ivory. The mangoes from his orchard are now being exported from Bundelkhand to Mumbai and beyond.

He has planted nearly 300 mango trees across around six acres of land, which includes about 15-20 Miyazaki trees. "Now since the produce is good, I export the Miyazaki variety to Mumbai at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per kilogram. Apart from Miyazaki, the orchard also has varieties like Arunima, Red Ivory, King of Chapata and Dog Mango, all of which are exported," he says with a sense of pride.

Sagar Farmer Successfully Grows Rare Miyazaki Mangoes, Exports Them at Rs 10,000 Per Kg (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about his journey with ETV Bharat, Sanjay reveals how he purchased nearly six acres of land near Rajghat Dam in Sagar, which was largely barren. His first task was to make the land suitable for cultivation and then he started planting fruit-bearing trees. Though he has planted a variety of fruit trees, mango trees dominate the orchard.