Mother Kills Four Young Daughters, Then Dies By Suicide In MP’s Sagar

By Kapil Tiwari

Sagar: A woman from Madhya Pradesh allegedly threw her four young daughters into a well before taking her own life on Thursday. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Khamaria village under the Kesli police station area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and recovered the bodies of the four children from the well. The woman was also found lying unconscious nearby and later declared dead.

Kesli Station House Officer Lokesh Patel said police received information that Savita Bai Lodhi, 28, a resident of Nanhi Devi Khamaria village under the Tada outpost, had allegedly thrown her four daughters into a well and then died by suicide.

“The woman was found lying unconscious at the spot. On Wednesday night, she first threw her four daughters into a well in Harpal Singh Lodhi’s field near her house and took her life as well,” Patel said. The daughters were aged seven, five, three years and five months.