Mother Kills Four Young Daughters, Then Dies By Suicide In MP’s Sagar
Police reached the spot after receiving information and recovered the bodies of the four children from the well.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
By Kapil Tiwari
Sagar: A woman from Madhya Pradesh allegedly threw her four young daughters into a well before taking her own life on Thursday. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
According to officials, the incident occurred in Khamaria village under the Kesli police station area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and recovered the bodies of the four children from the well. The woman was also found lying unconscious nearby and later declared dead.
Kesli Station House Officer Lokesh Patel said police received information that Savita Bai Lodhi, 28, a resident of Nanhi Devi Khamaria village under the Tada outpost, had allegedly thrown her four daughters into a well and then died by suicide.
“The woman was found lying unconscious at the spot. On Wednesday night, she first threw her four daughters into a well in Harpal Singh Lodhi’s field near her house and took her life as well,” Patel said. The daughters were aged seven, five, three years and five months.
Savita Bai’s husband, Chandrabhan Lodhi, had reportedly gone out of the village for work. At the time of the incident, the woman’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law were at home and were asleep. The villagers on Thursday informed the police.
Police recovered the bodies of the four children from the well and began an investigation. According to villagers, the woman had been upset as her husband rarely returned home. It is suspected that this could have led to this action.
City Superintendent of Police Lalit Kashyap said that police have recovered the bodies of the woman and her four daughters and sent them for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities.
“The exact reason behind the incident is not yet known. A police team is investigating the matter and questioning family members and villagers.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
