Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On Sushil Kumar’s Bail Plea, Hearing on May 4
Sushil Kumar challenged Rohini Court’s February 6 bail rejection, telling Delhi High Court that all key witnesses in the case have been examined.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police while hearing the bail plea of Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar. A bench headed by Justice Anoop Jairam Bhambhani directed Delhi Police to file a status report. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 4.
Furthermore, Sushil Kumar has challenged the Rohini Court’s order rejecting his bail plea. On February 6, the Rohini Court had dismissed his bail application. In his fresh plea before the High Court, Sushil Kumar stated that all key witnesses in the case have been examined.
Earlier, Sushil Kumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 4, 2025, but the Supreme Court cancelled it on August 13, 2025, stating that the statements of key witnesses were still pending. He subsequently surrendered as per the Supreme Court's order.
After all key witnesses were examined, he once again approached the High Court for bail.
Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar from Mundka in connection with the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankhar. The incident in question allegedly took place during the night between May 4 and 5, 2021, when Sushil Kumar, Ajay Dahiya, and several others were accused of assaulting Sagar Dhankhar and his friends over a property dispute.
On October 12, 2022, the court framed charges against Sushil Kumar and 17 other accused under sections including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.
