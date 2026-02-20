ETV Bharat / state

Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On Sushil Kumar’s Bail Plea, Hearing on May 4

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police while hearing the bail plea of Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar. A bench headed by Justice Anoop Jairam Bhambhani directed Delhi Police to file a status report. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 4.

Furthermore, Sushil Kumar has challenged the Rohini Court’s order rejecting his bail plea. On February 6, the Rohini Court had dismissed his bail application. In his fresh plea before the High Court, Sushil Kumar stated that all key witnesses in the case have been examined.

Earlier, Sushil Kumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 4, 2025, but the Supreme Court cancelled it on August 13, 2025, stating that the statements of key witnesses were still pending. He subsequently surrendered as per the Supreme Court's order.