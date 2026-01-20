ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters From MP's Sagar Win Gold And Multiple Medals In National Water Sports

Sagar: Saloni Sharma and Pragati Sharma have made the district and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh proud with their achievements in water sports. At present, both Saloni and Pragati are undergoing training at the State Water Sports Academies.

Saloni Sharma recently clinched a gold medal at the Slalom Junior National Championship held in Maheshwar. Competing at the Sahastradhara Ghat, Saloni won the Junior Canoe C-1 Slalom (Women) event with an impressive timing of 102.25 seconds, bringing laurels to Sagar district. She is currently training at the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Water Sports Academy in Maheshwar.

Her sister Pragati Sharma has also made her mark in canoe kayaking, and has won several medals, including three golds so far.

Interestingly, both sisters had initially joined the Sagar Divisional Sports Complex to learn volleyball. However, during a talent hunt programme, they were identified for water sports. From that moment on, the sisters never looked back.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saloni said that her success was possible due to her parents’ sacrifices and the encouragement of her coach, Seema Chakravarty. “I had taken admission to learn volleyball, but through the talent hunt I got an opportunity in water sports. Today, I am training at the academy and have won a gold medal. My dream is to win medals at the international level and make the country proud,” she said.