Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death: No Poison, No Assault, Probe Turns to Medical Negligence
FSL reports rule out foul play; police say Schedule H injections were given without prescription, expert opinion awaited to determine if negligence caused the death.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:20 PM IST
Jodhpur: Police have ruled out foul play in the death of renowned storyteller Sadhvi Prem Baisa, saying medical reports confirm she did not die of poisoning or sexual assault.
At a press conference on Saturday, Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said forensic science laboratory (FSL) and histopathology reports found no toxic substances in her body. The cause of death was identified as cardiac and pulmonary arrest.
However, the police pointed to possible medical negligence. According to the Commissioner, a nursing staff member, Devi Singh, allegedly administered Schedule H injections without a valid doctor’s prescription. These medicines cannot legally be given without authorised medical approval. Singh reportedly brought the injections himself, but no prescription has been found so far. Expert medical opinion is still awaited to determine whether the injections triggered the cardiac and respiratory arrest.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded statements from 44 people and analysed the call records of 106 individuals as part of the probe. The Sadhvi’s father was also questioned. Police said the calls he made to gather people after her death were emotional in nature and did not indicate any suspicious involvement.
Officials also clarified that individuals linked to cases previously filed by the Sadhvi were not found to have any role in her death. Regarding a “Justice” message posted on social media by her father, the Commissioner said it was written to mobilise people and did not suggest evidence of conspiracy.
Police said further legal action, including the possibility of charges under the Indian Penal Code and medical regulations, or even culpable homicide, will depend on the pending expert medical report.
At present, investigators say there is no evidence of conspiracy or intentional murder, but the probe is focusing on whether negligence led to her death.