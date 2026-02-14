ETV Bharat / state

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death: No Poison, No Assault, Probe Turns to Medical Negligence

Jodhpur: Police have ruled out foul play in the death of renowned storyteller Sadhvi Prem Baisa, saying medical reports confirm she did not die of poisoning or sexual assault.

At a press conference on Saturday, Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said forensic science laboratory (FSL) and histopathology reports found no toxic substances in her body. The cause of death was identified as cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

However, the police pointed to possible medical negligence. According to the Commissioner, a nursing staff member, Devi Singh, allegedly administered Schedule H injections without a valid doctor’s prescription. These medicines cannot legally be given without authorised medical approval. Singh reportedly brought the injections himself, but no prescription has been found so far. Expert medical opinion is still awaited to determine whether the injections triggered the cardiac and respiratory arrest.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded statements from 44 people and analysed the call records of 106 individuals as part of the probe. The Sadhvi’s father was also questioned. Police said the calls he made to gather people after her death were emotional in nature and did not indicate any suspicious involvement.