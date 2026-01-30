Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death In Rajasthan: BJP, Congress Demand High-Level Inquiry
MoS Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said different versions are circulating regarding Sadhvi Prem Baisa's death and police are conducting thorough probe to uncover the truth.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Jaipur: The mysterious death of noted religious preacher of western Rajasthan Sadhvi Prem Baisa, which left her devotees outraged, has snowballed into a political issue with the matter being raised at the state Assembly on Friday.
Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully as well as BJP MLA Balmukundacharya from Hawamahal have demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire incident. Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said police are investigating every aspect of the case and further action will be taken based on what emerges from the probe.
Speaking to the media in the Assembly, Jully said a complete investigation is necessary to reveal the truth. "The devotees are shocked by the Sadhvi's death. A high-level committee should be set up to probe the matter," he said.
BJP MLA Balmukundacharya described the sudden death as a blow to the followers of Sanatan Dharma. He said that Prem Baisa had dedicated herself to cow protection through religious discourses and satsangs (religious gatherings) from a young age. She served the needy and worked in the field of education for underprivileged girls, he added.
The BJP MLA said that the Sadhvi worked to connect people with Sanatan Dharma through satsangs and the truth about the cause of her death must come to light. Alleging that spiritual leaders and followers of Sanatan Dharma are constantly being targeted, he claimed that some people are conspiring against those promoting Sanatan traditions.
Expressing condolences on the untimely death of the Sadhvi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said Prem Baisa was a storyteller and a preacher of Sanatan Dharma. "Different versions of events are circulating regarding her death. Her family claims she died due to a wrong injection. The hospital doctors say she was brought in a brain-dead condition. Conflicting reports are also circulating on social media and in the mainstream media. We are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects to uncover the truth," he said.
Prem Baisa was brought to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Wednesday evening from her Boranada ashram by her father, Veeram Nath, who is also her guru, and another aide. She was declared brought dead at the hospital. The incident turned mysterious as a post resembling a suicide note appeared on her social media account four hours after her death.
Also Read