Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death In Rajasthan: BJP, Congress Demand High-Level Inquiry

Jaipur: The mysterious death of noted religious preacher of western Rajasthan Sadhvi Prem Baisa, which left her devotees outraged, has snowballed into a political issue with the matter being raised at the state Assembly on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully as well as BJP MLA Balmukundacharya from Hawamahal have demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire incident. Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said police are investigating every aspect of the case and further action will be taken based on what emerges from the probe.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly, Jully said a complete investigation is necessary to reveal the truth. "The devotees are shocked by the Sadhvi's death. A high-level committee should be set up to probe the matter," he said.

BJP MLA Balmukundacharya described the sudden death as a blow to the followers of Sanatan Dharma. He said that Prem Baisa had dedicated herself to cow protection through religious discourses and satsangs (religious gatherings) from a young age. She served the needy and worked in the field of education for underprivileged girls, he added.