Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death: Compounder Booked For Negligence

Singh told SIT during the investigation that he had administered the injection based on a prescription provided by the Sadhvi's father. "He also claimed he had purchased the injection himself, but the medical store owner denied this. This would prove the charge of negligence against Singh. The prescription has not yet been disclosed," Sharma added.

Nursing staff Devi Singh Rajpurohit, who was detained, has been booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in which the maximum sentence is two years. Special Investigation Team (SIT) in charge, ACP Chhavi Sharma, said a case was registered based on a medical board's findings that Singh was negligent in his duty. Action will be initiated against him," she added

Jodhpur: A case of medical negligence was filed late Monday night at the Boranada police station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur against a compounder of the MDM hospital who had administered the injection that allegedly led to the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, police said.

Police said when Prem Baisaa fell ill on the evening of January 28, her father had called Singh, who administered Dexona and Dynapar injections. After her condition worsened, she was taken to Preksha Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Instead of taking her body for autopsy, it was taken to an ashram, where a crowd had gathered. At around 1 am, the police explained the situation and the body was shifted to the mortuary.

On Monday, the nursing staff members of MDM Hospital staged a protest, saying their profession is to serve patients. "Our people are managing in remote areas without doctors. Everyone will have to leave their jobs," they added.

Meanwhile, Prem Baisa's father, Biramnath, was taken to the same hospital after his condition deteriorated due toa prolonged fast for a fortnight. "My heart is gone. I trust God and the investigating officers to provide justice for Prem Baisa," he said after discharge.

Prem Baisa's father Baliram at the MDM Hospital. (ETV Bharat)

On January 31, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Omprakash had constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the case. Led by ACP Sharma, the team recorded statements of 44 people and analysed the call details of 106 people. The post-mortem report, which came on Saturday, revealed that Prem Baisaa suffered from severe asthma and had suffered a cardiac pulmonary arrest, which led to her death.

Originally from Pareu village in Balotra, Prem Baisa faced early hardships after losing her mother at the age of two. Under the guidance of spiritual leaders Sant Rajaram and Sant Kriparam Maharaj, she mastered Bhagwat Katha and devotional singing, eventually gaining statewide recognition. Her ashram, Sadhana Kutir, was inaugurated by prominent figures, including Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Her death has raised serious questions across Rajasthan.