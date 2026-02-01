ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed To Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death Visits Her Ashram, Questions Deceased's Father

Jodhpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, headed by Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan, visited her ashram in Boranada on Sunday.

The team sealed some areas of the ashram and also questioned Prem Baisa's father, Viramnath and a few others. Paswan said the report on the postmortem conducted on Prem Baisa's body remains inconclusive. He said the viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

SIT in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police Chhavi Sharma said she too was part of the team that visited the ashram on the day along with a FSL team. "People involved in the case are being questioned and The sequence of events is being verified. We obtained some information for the deceased's father," Sharma said.

On action against nursing staff Devi Singh, the ACP said no decision has yet been taken in this regard. Sharma stated that the investigation will depend on the medical board's opinion, which is yet to arrive. Regarding whether there was a conspiracy in the Sadhvi's murder, the ACP said the case is under investigation and a lot depends on the FSL report which is awaited.