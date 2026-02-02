Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death: 'Had No Ill Intentions', Says Nursing Staff
Devi Singh Rajpurohit said he had administered Dexona, a steroid and Dynapar, a painkiller to Prem Baisa.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Jodhpur: Even as Rajasthan Police's investigation into the suspicious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa is reportedly stalled until the postmortem and FSL reports arrive, the pertinent question remains whether her health deteriorated after she was administered injections by nursing staff Devi Singh Rajpurohit.
ETV Bharat spoke to Rajpurohit who stated that he administered the same injections to Prem Baisa that he had done earlier.
Rajpurohit said he received a call at 12 noon on January 28 to examine Prem Baisa who had reportedly fallen ill. Rajpurohit said he was unable to visit the ashram. He said he received a second call at 5 pm and went to the ashram where he administered the injections as per the doctor's treatment instructions.
Rajpurohit said he administered Dexona, a steroid and a painkiller Dynapar to Prem Baisa. He said he stayed at the ashram for three to four minutes after administering the injections and then returned home. Around 20 minutes later, he received a call in which he was told that Prem Baisa's health had not improved and she was being taken to hospital.
Rajpurohit said he has been in government service for the last 18 years and is fully aware of the effects of various injections. "I'm in turmoil. I'm upset and stressed. I had no ill intentions. I've been to the ashram earlier and had treated Prem Baisa, her father, and attendants. I want this entire matter to investigated. I'm cooperating with the police so that the entire situation becomes clear and I can come out clean," he said.
Rajpurohit said he resides near Prem Baisa's ashram in Aarti Nagar locality of Jodhpur. "Residents of the colony call me whenever someone is in trouble or needs medical care. I respected Prem Baisa and listened to videos of her 'Kathas'", he said. Meanwhile, Prem Baisa's post-death rituals were performed at Pareu on Monday.
Also Read
SIT Formed To Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death Visits Her Ashram, Questions Deceased's Father