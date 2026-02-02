ETV Bharat / state

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death: 'Had No Ill Intentions', Says Nursing Staff

ETV Bharat correspondent with Devi Singh Rajpurohit ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Even as Rajasthan Police's investigation into the suspicious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa is reportedly stalled until the postmortem and FSL reports arrive, the pertinent question remains whether her health deteriorated after she was administered injections by nursing staff Devi Singh Rajpurohit. ETV Bharat spoke to Rajpurohit who stated that he administered the same injections to Prem Baisa that he had done earlier. Rajpurohit said he received a call at 12 noon on January 28 to examine Prem Baisa who had reportedly fallen ill. Rajpurohit said he was unable to visit the ashram. He said he received a second call at 5 pm and went to the ashram where he administered the injections as per the doctor's treatment instructions.