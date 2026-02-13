ETV Bharat / state

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case: FSL Report Out, No Poison Found, But Final Opinion Awaited

Jodhpur: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report in connection with the death of preacher Sadhvi Prem Baisa was received by Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Police on Thursday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge, Chhavi Sharma, personally brought the report.

According to preliminary information, the report has not indicated any unnatural cause behind the Sadhvi’s death. Speaking about the report, SIT in-charge Chhavi Sharma said it will now be sent to the board of doctors who conducted the post-mortem to seek a final opinion on the cause of death.

Earlier, those who took the Sadhvi to the hospital on January 28 told police her nails had turned blue, raising suspicion of poisoning. However, the FSL report did not confirm the presence of any poison, indicating a need to reconsider initial concerns.

Was The Death Due To Asthma Attack?

The SIT had received information from the Sadhvi’s father and others that Prem Baisa suffered from asthma. In light of this, questions are now being raised about whether the cause of death could have been an asthma attack.

Attendants Suresh and Bhomaram had told investigators that she was experiencing breathing difficulty. Nursing staff member Devisingh Rajpurohit had administered a Dexona injection, which is used to relieve asthma-related symptoms.

It is suspected that even after the injection, the Sadhvi may have suffered an asthma attack, as she was still gasping for breath while being taken to the hospital.