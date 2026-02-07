ETV Bharat / state

Sadhvi Baisa Death: Ten Days On, Police Still Clueless; Polygraph May Reveal Truth

Officers say no conclusion can be drawn until forensic and medical opinions are received. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Ten days have passed since the suspicious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, but police have yet to determine whether it was caused by a reaction to medication or a possible conspiracy, such as murder.

Investigators are awaiting the viscera report. If poisoning is confirmed or medical negligence is found, further action will follow. A polygraph test of suspects or people close to her may also be considered.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma, the investigation officer and head of the SIT formed in the case, said the team is examining every angle. About 40 contacts from the Sadhvi’s phone are being verified. “All lines of inquiry are open to us,” she said.

A Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) expert from the Jaipur lab had indicated that, if required, the Sadhvi’s father and attendant Suresh could undergo polygraph testing. On this, the ACP said the expert is experienced, and the two individuals mentioned were among those closest to the Sadhvi and in the most frequent contact with her, which may be why the suggestion was made.

Probe Depends On FSL Report