Sadhvi Baisa Death: Ten Days On, Police Still Clueless; Polygraph May Reveal Truth
Investigators are verifying phone contacts and online activity as the FSL report remains crucial in the Sadhvi Prem Baisa case.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Jodhpur: Ten days have passed since the suspicious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, but police have yet to determine whether it was caused by a reaction to medication or a possible conspiracy, such as murder.
Investigators are awaiting the viscera report. If poisoning is confirmed or medical negligence is found, further action will follow. A polygraph test of suspects or people close to her may also be considered.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma, the investigation officer and head of the SIT formed in the case, said the team is examining every angle. About 40 contacts from the Sadhvi’s phone are being verified. “All lines of inquiry are open to us,” she said.
A Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) expert from the Jaipur lab had indicated that, if required, the Sadhvi’s father and attendant Suresh could undergo polygraph testing. On this, the ACP said the expert is experienced, and the two individuals mentioned were among those closest to the Sadhvi and in the most frequent contact with her, which may be why the suggestion was made.
Probe Depends On FSL Report
At present, the investigation has largely paused pending the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report. After it arrives, doctors will be consulted to determine the probe's direction. Officials believe it is not possible to reach any conclusion without the post-mortem findings, viscera analysis, medical history and expert opinion.
Confusion Over Doctor’s Prescription
During questioning, compounder Devi Singh Rajpurohit claimed he administered the injection after seeing a prescription slip. Still, it remains unclear when this questioning occurred or when the prescription was provided, nor is it known which doctor issued it. He will therefore be questioned again. ACP Sharma stated that, as of now, statements from more than 37 people have been recorded.
Social Media Under Scanner
A social media angle is also being examined. Police are checking if the Sadhvi faced any online harassment. Investigators are verifying the number of her social media accounts, their operators, the posted content, and the comments received. A detailed digital analysis report will map her entire online activity.
