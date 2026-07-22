ETV Bharat / state

SAD (Punar Surjit) Faces Rebellion As Leaders Extend Support To Waris Punjab De; Jhunda Expelled

Chandigarh: Several leaders of SAD (Punar Surjit) on Tuesday announced their unconditional support to the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in the form of an alliance, a development seen as a rebellion in the Giani Harpreet Singh-led party. Leaders including Iqbal Singh Jhunda announced their support to the Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, saying the move was aimed at strengthening "Panthic unity".

Later, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) expelled Jhunda from the primary membership of the organisation for six years due to anti-party activities.

Earlier in the day, Jhunda and Santa Singh Umaidpuri, in a joint statement, said the need of the hour is to firmly follow the Sikh principle of 'Miri Piri' (Sikh doctrine of close relationship between religion and politics) and fill this political vacuum so that there can be appropriate leadership in the religious and political fields.

At the same time, they also appealed to all Panth and pro-Punjab organisations to be part of this unity, they said.

They alleged that parties claiming to represent the Panth had gradually shifted their focus towards gaining power instead of addressing key issues concerning Punjab and the Sikh community. On this occasion, senior Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders, including Tarsem Singh, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, were present.