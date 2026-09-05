ETV Bharat / state

SAD Protests Against Punjab CM's Wife Over Rs 5 Crore Corruption, Several Leaders Detained

SAD leaders and workers attempted to breach police barricade during a protest in Chandigarh on Saturday ( X/@Akali_Dal_ )

The protest was led by senior women leaders, including MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and party MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia. Carrying Akali Dal flags and placards, the women protesters also held a sit-in outside the party office and raised slogans against the Punjab government. Some leaders also demaned CM Mann's resignation.

The SAD demanded the registration of an FIR against Kaur, alleging she sought Rs 5 crore to suppress a rape case. Mann’s wife, meanwhile, rejected the allegations, terming them “baseless.”

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest here on Saturday against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, over allegations of corruption.

Several SAD leaders were also detained during the protest when they allegedly attempted to breach barricades and march towards the Punjab chief minister's residence. A scuffle also broke out between the police and the protesters.

Chandigarh Police had deployed additional forces and barricades to prevent the Akali protesters from proceeding towards the CM residence to gherao it, as was planned by the SAD women’s wing, Istri Akali Dal. The police detained the leaders and workers and took them to a police station, according to the party.

Earlier, addressing a gathering of women protesters, MP Badal launched a scathing attack on Mann and his wife, alleging that she took Rs 5 crore to suppress a rape case. The SAD leaders also demanded that police register a case against Mann’s wife.

Akali MLA Ganieve, who is also the wife of former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, said the truth would come out despite police force stopping them from protesting. “We cannot be stopped from fighting for truth,” she said.

The SAD had already sought Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's intervention for an independent probe into the corruption allegations.