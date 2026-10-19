Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder Case
The Bathinda MP has emphasised the need for a comprehensive probe into the alleged political-police nexus operating behind drug trafficking in Punjab.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Member of Parliament from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a CBI investigation into the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist from Mansa.
In the letter, dated October 18, 2026, she has also emphasised the need for a comprehensive probe into the alleged political-police nexus operating behind drug trafficking in Punjab.
Addressing the Union Home Minister, Kaur has described this issue as a matter of extreme public importance and grave seriousness.
"I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of grave public importance regarding the brutal, broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' from Mansa, who was known for actively campaigning against the menace of drugs in the region, as well as the illegal sale of controlled pharmaceutical substances and synthetic drugs," she wrote.
Raising questions about the police's conduct, the letter levels serious allegations that the police failed to take timely action on the day of the incident. "As you are aware, Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' was murdered in broad daylight. He had left his home after informing the Mansa DSP and asking him to reach a chemist's shop where narcotic drugs were being sold,” the letter read. “Despite being informed by Parvinder Singh, the police did not arrive; subsequently, he began a live stream documenting the sale of psychotropic drugs by the medical store owner, Ashwani Kumar."
Citing the statement of the victim's father, the MP has also attached a copy of the official statement given to the police by the deceased's father, Bhim Singh, to this letter. “This statement sheds light on how his son fell victim to a politician-police-drug mafia nexus operating behind the drug trade in Punjab, and how this nexus was being patronised from the very top, including by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," the letter noted.
It was said the grieving father, in his statement, accused several former and incumbent high-ranking police officers, as well as drug inspectors, of being involved in this nexus.
The MP has urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that the scope of the investigation into this matter should not be limited to a single incident. "Beyond covering this specific case and investigating the role of drug inspectors in drug trafficking, this inquiry could also examine all recent instances where the police force has been used to suppress anti-drug activists," she wrote.
The letter has highlighted the cases of Mohanjit Singh and Gulzar Singh from Sunam, stating that under the Aam Aadmi Party government, attempts are allegedly being made to silence whistleblowers who have raised their voices against drug trafficking.
Also Read: