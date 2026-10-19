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Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder Case

Parvinder Singh Johta and (right) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal consoling his relatives ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Member of Parliament from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a CBI investigation into the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist from Mansa.

In the letter, dated October 18, 2026, she has also emphasised the need for a comprehensive probe into the alleged political-police nexus operating behind drug trafficking in Punjab.

Addressing the Union Home Minister, Kaur has described this issue as a matter of extreme public importance and grave seriousness. "I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of grave public importance regarding the brutal, broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' from Mansa, who was known for actively campaigning against the menace of drugs in the region, as well as the illegal sale of controlled pharmaceutical substances and synthetic drugs," she wrote. Raising questions about the police's conduct, the letter levels serious allegations that the police failed to take timely action on the day of the incident. "As you are aware, Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' was murdered in broad daylight. He had left his home after informing the Mansa DSP and asking him to reach a chemist's shop where narcotic drugs were being sold,” the letter read. “Despite being informed by Parvinder Singh, the police did not arrive; subsequently, he began a live stream documenting the sale of psychotropic drugs by the medical store owner, Ashwani Kumar."