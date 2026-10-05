SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Skips SIT Summons In Drugs Case
Majithia's lawyer Arshdeep Singh Kler said that the summons were issued in violation of Supreme Court orders of last year.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Patiala: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday skipped the summon by the Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the 2021 drugs case.
The SIT, investigating the Rs 6,000 crore drug smuggling case, had last week summoned Majithia to appear for questioning on October 5 at the Patiala Police Lines.
Meanwhile, a team of lawyers representing Bikram Majithia arrived at the Patiala Police Lines to appear before the SIT on his behalf. Majithia's counsel, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, also the SAD spokesperson, said that the fresh summons to Majithia were issued by officials in violation of the Supreme Court orders under pressure by the Punjab government.
He referred to the Supreme Court on March 4 last year to wrap up the investigation by March 18. “This case was registered through the DGP by Charanjit Channi during the Congress government's tenure. Majithia was granted bail by the High Court in 2022, a decision the government challenged in the Supreme Court. However, the recent summons issued against Majithia constitutes a violation of the Supreme Court's orders," Kler said.
He said that the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court were being “disregarded” adding Majithia was summoned today “as a witness, not as an accused”.
The SAD leader's lawyer claimed that a similar error had occurred in 2024, leading to an apology being tendered in the High Court.
“Despite this, the same type of action is being repeated now. The SIT did not accept the hard copies related to the case from us; instead, all objections will now be sent to the SIT via email. The SIT committed this error due to government pressure, and the team has now realized this”.
The case stems from a report by the Special Task Force report based on the confessional statements made to the ED by certain accused individuals in the multi-crore drug trafficking case of 2013, including Jagjit Singh Chahal, Jagdish Singh Bhola, and Maninder Singh Aulakh.
Majithia spent over five months in Patiala Jail and was released in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the case.
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