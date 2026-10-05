ETV Bharat / state

SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Skips SIT Summons In Drugs Case

Patiala: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday skipped the summon by the Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the 2021 drugs case.

The SIT, investigating the Rs 6,000 crore drug smuggling case, had last week summoned Majithia to appear for questioning on October 5 at the Patiala Police Lines.

Meanwhile, a team of lawyers representing Bikram Majithia arrived at the Patiala Police Lines to appear before the SIT on his behalf. Majithia's counsel, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, also the SAD spokesperson, said that the fresh summons to Majithia were issued by officials in violation of the Supreme Court orders under pressure by the Punjab government.

He referred to the Supreme Court on March 4 last year to wrap up the investigation by March 18. “This case was registered through the DGP by Charanjit Channi during the Congress government's tenure. Majithia was granted bail by the High Court in 2022, a decision the government challenged in the Supreme Court. However, the recent summons issued against Majithia constitutes a violation of the Supreme Court's orders," Kler said.

He said that the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court were being “disregarded” adding Majithia was summoned today “as a witness, not as an accused”.