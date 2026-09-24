ETV Bharat / state

SAD Announces Jodh Singh Samra As Ajnala Candidate, Sukhbir Badal Promises Ministerial Role

Amritsar/Ajnala: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia and the party's newly announced candidate Jodh Singh Samra launched a scathing attack on the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a rally in Ajnala, Punjab.

The leaders levelled serious allegations against the government over law and order, corruption, discontinued welfare schemes and alleged illegal mining.

On the occasion, the SAD announced Samra as the party's candidate from the Ajnala constituency. Sukhbir and Majithia said the Akali Dal had always brought forward young people and hardworking party workers.

They also promised to give Samra an important responsibility and a ministerial position in the future. Speaking to reporters, the SAD president said welfare schemes started during late Parkash Singh Badal's tenure had been discontinued.

"Public welfare schemes started during the tenure of Parkash Singh Badal have been closed. The Atta-Dal scheme for the poor, Shagun scheme, scholarship scheme for SC students, free bicycle distribution and free medicine shops in hospitals have been closed," Sukhbir said.

Sukhbir alleged that the government, which came to power on false promises, was harming Punjab instead of providing relief.

Sukhbir Alleges Illegal Mining, Demands ED Investigation

On alleged illegal mining in the state, the SAD chief alleged that crores of rupees were being illegally collected through sand extraction in Punjab and claimed that the money was reaching the party leadership and Arvind Kejriwal. He demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal mining syndicate.