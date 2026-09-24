SAD Announces Jodh Singh Samra As Ajnala Candidate, Sukhbir Badal Promises Ministerial Role
The party's newly announced candidate thanked senior leaders and workers, calling their continued support despite harsh weather the organisation's real strength.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Amritsar/Ajnala: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia and the party's newly announced candidate Jodh Singh Samra launched a scathing attack on the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a rally in Ajnala, Punjab.
The leaders levelled serious allegations against the government over law and order, corruption, discontinued welfare schemes and alleged illegal mining.
On the occasion, the SAD announced Samra as the party's candidate from the Ajnala constituency. Sukhbir and Majithia said the Akali Dal had always brought forward young people and hardworking party workers.
They also promised to give Samra an important responsibility and a ministerial position in the future. Speaking to reporters, the SAD president said welfare schemes started during late Parkash Singh Badal's tenure had been discontinued.
"Public welfare schemes started during the tenure of Parkash Singh Badal have been closed. The Atta-Dal scheme for the poor, Shagun scheme, scholarship scheme for SC students, free bicycle distribution and free medicine shops in hospitals have been closed," Sukhbir said.
Sukhbir alleged that the government, which came to power on false promises, was harming Punjab instead of providing relief.
Sukhbir Alleges Illegal Mining, Demands ED Investigation
On alleged illegal mining in the state, the SAD chief alleged that crores of rupees were being illegally collected through sand extraction in Punjab and claimed that the money was reaching the party leadership and Arvind Kejriwal. He demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal mining syndicate.
"The government that came to power on the back of false promises is harming Punjab instead of providing relief to the people. Crores of rupees are allegedly being collected by illegally extracting sand from Punjab, and this money is reaching the party leadership, Arvind Kejriwal. The alleged illegal mining syndicate should be thoroughly investigated by the ED," Sukhbir said.
Sukhbir Badal also raised serious questions over the law and order situation in the state and alleged the buying and selling of administrative posts.
Majithia Targets AAP Over GMADA, Alleged Nexus
Majithia launched a scathing attack on the AAP, calling it "AAP for corruption". Majithia alleged that party workers were creating a ruckus at the GMADA office to divert attention from the ED's action. He alleged a nexus between officials, police, and political leaders and said that recoveries involving crores of rupees and alleged scams were coming to light.
Majithia also raised questions over the law and order situation, citing rising crime in rural areas and attacks on veterans and police personnel.
Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia said the Akali Dal had always brought forward young people and hardworking party workers. After receiving the ticket and responsibility, he bowed at Baba Buddha Sahib and at the feet of the Guru Sahiban. He thanked party supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and all party workers.
Samra said the Akali workers who remained steadfast with the party despite bad weather and scorching heat were the party's real strength. He said he would remain dedicated day and night to serving the people.
Also Read: