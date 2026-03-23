ETV Bharat / state

Sacrilege Of Holy Text Reported In Punjab's Khanna; Locals Smell Conspiracy

Khanna (Ludhiana): Yet again, desecration of a holy text has been reported from Punjab, this time from Singh Avenue locality of Khanna city where pages of holy book 'Gutka Sahib' were found torn and scattered in the street.

The moment the news spread, people came out in large numbers, expressing their anger and seeking action against the guilty.

Sources said a CCTV footage showed a child aged around 11 years scattering the pages of the holy text. But most of the residents are apprehensive about a possible conspiracy behind the incident and are seeking a transparent investigation into the matter. A few have pointed fingers at local slum dwellers and demanded that their antecedents be verified.

"This unfortunate incident has happened for the first time in our city. It is difficult to even describe it. The parts of the holy text have been torn and thrown in the street. We have also lodged a complaint with the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) about this incident.,” a local resident told ETV Bharat.

Receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched probe into the matter.